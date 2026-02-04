If the India-EU trade agreement can be called “the mother of all deals”, the India-US trade agreement may well qualify as the “father of all deals”. While the details are still awaited, it is now clear that the penalty on all Indian exports to the US, along with the “liberation day” tariffs, has been consolidated into a single tariff of 18 per cent over most-favoured-nation rates — among the lowest offered to any country. As argued earlier, the India-EU agreement, though significant in itself, was also part of India’s attempt to diversify exports away from its most important trading partner, the US. With the latest developments, however, it is fair to say that — both economically and geopolitically — relations have reverted to “business as usual.” From what appeared to be a second-best outcome, India has now moved decisively towards a first-best one.

Credit is due not only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for this renewed rapprochement, but also to the sustained efforts of the economic and diplomatic fraternity on both sides who have worked to steady what had become a fragile bilateral relationship. The agreement restores not just India’s trade position, but also the decades-old India-US diplomatic ties that had recently shown signs of strain.