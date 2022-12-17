Efforts to create gender equal society must include young children too

Written by Meenakshi Khanna

Every day, it seems, we hear of another horrific story of gender-based violence. When do we learn about society’s expectations for boys and girls, women and men? When and why do gender biases develop? How can we address them? To date, most work on gender equality has focused on older people but early childhood is when we develop gender identities.

The process begins in infancy when parents treat their baby daughters and sons differently. By the time they are five or six years old, most children identify strongly as a girl or a boy; they understand how they must dress and behave and that there are clear social rules that they must follow. Watch preschoolers play “house-house” and you’ll see how well they’ve learned gender roles.

Also in Express Opinion | Ruth Vanita writes: How two laws and religion in India are open to same-sex marriage

The environment that children are raised in and the messages that they receive about gender wield a powerful influence on their developing identities. The main players in a preschooler’s environment are her family, her preschool or anganwadi, and the messages that she receives through content (books, digital games, nursery rhymes, TV, etc). In 2021, a team from Pratham Education Foundation focused on two factors: Parents and content. We interviewed parents of anganwadi children in Northeast Delhi and analysed children’s content to learn about the gender messages that children receive.

Not surprisingly, mothers were largely responsible for child rearing. Fathers’ long working hours meant that their time with children was limited, and so children were closer to their mothers. Speaking for other fathers, one father said, “Papa ki mamta bhi hoti hai (fathers love their children too.”)

Mothers and fathers acknowledged that sons were indulged, (“Boys can do anything… they are stubborn…”) and even though girls didn’t have the freedom boys enjoyed, (most fathers and mothers were reluctant to send their daughters outside to play, citing unsafe spaces) daughters were viewed as mostly compliant, more mature and dependable.

Don't Miss from Express Opinion | Shailaja Chandra writes: Where there is no inequality

Mothers wanted their daughters to have opportunities that they never had and to eventually be equipped to fend for themselves. All parents said that they wanted to educate daughters and sons equally, though they were generally vague about what their children would do as adults. (A general belief is that an educated son will be a more successful breadwinner, and an educated daughter a more competent wife and mother, better able to support her in-laws’ and parents’ households. She may also contribute to family income.)

Advertisement

A group of Pratham’s community workers, women with years of work experience and life experiences similar to the families they serve, had different perspectives. They believed that the spectre of unsafe spaces was used to control women. Women should learn to navigate these spaces, making them their own. Aside from financial gain, they said, working outside the home brought engagement with the world and intellectual stimulation.

Do we have the kind of content that parents want for their children? Parents wanted stories that included fathers in nurturing roles, differently abled children, and girls as main characters. Some wanted stories that showed boys and girls playing together while others voiced a very definite “no”. Boys couldn’t be trusted.

Our analysis of traditional nursery rhymes, children’s books, and digital games revealed a mixed bag. Beloved Hindi nursery rhymes, like Nani Teri Morni, didn’t do so well. (Does the peacock abduct the peahen?) We analysed a few more rhymes but they failed the gender test.

Advertisement

Recent children’s books do better. Most books published by popular publishers feature girls and boys equally as main characters who are curious, kind and solve problems. Adult characters often play traditional roles, however, with mothers mostly in nurturing roles, and loving fathers sadly, almost absent.

A word about an artwork: In most digital games boy characters are active and flip and somersault, while girls smile sweetly. Stereotypes in books are generally more subtle. For example, in a story where children play with vehicles, boys play with trucks, and girls with sedans.

Our work revealed that, despite some small steps in the right direction, children are still exposed to many gender-discriminatory messages. Young children can influence family members and others in their circles. Thirteen per cent of India’s population is between 0- 6 years old. If these children are exposed to gender-equal environments, they can potentially bring about significant change. Work on gender equality must include them too.

There is a global push for gender-transformative education in early childhood and gender equity is a guiding principle in the National Curriculum Framework. These are welcome steps but there’s an urgent need for a multifaceted approach to creating gender-equal environments, an approach that includes policies and practices that help fathers be equal caregivers to their children, gender-equal programmes in schools and communities, and lots of fun, gender equal content for children.

The writer is a senior consultant with Pratham