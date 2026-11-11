A year ago, had someone sketched a world marked by deepening geopolitical fragmentation, disruptive tariff actions, and a West Asia conflict severe enough to threaten oil infrastructure while intermittently closing the Strait of Hormuz, one would have forecast a sharp slowdown in the global economy by now, with adverse spillovers for India.

That scenario has not materialised. Instead, the global economy has displayed remarkable resilience, and forecasts suggest that momentum could extend into next year. India mirrored this strength, with growth consistently surprising on the upside.

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A key reason has been the surge in investments linked to AI infrastructure. The ongoing buildout of data centres, semiconductors, and related digital infrastructure has become a key growth engine, particularly in the US. According to S&P Global, AI-related investments now account for a significant share of private capital expenditure in the US, creating powerful multiplier effects across sectors and geographies. The benefits have extended to economies supplying critical inputs to this investment cycle.

The second factor has been the relatively muted response of crude oil prices despite severe disruptions to energy infrastructure. Many countries cushioned the shock by drawing down strategic reserves and existing inventories. As a result, global demand remained softer than expected, limiting the rise in crude prices. That said, higher energy prices, elevated freight rates and rising insurance costs have added to inflationary pressures. These developments have prompted major central banks, including the RBI, to maintain a tighter monetary policy stance for longer than anticipated.

India’s GDP growth is expected to average about 7 per cent this fiscal. While activity remained robust in the first half, growth is likely to moderate in the second half as the lagged effects of earlier disruptions combine with fresh headwinds, notably the uneven monsoon. Recent data releases suggest broad-based support for growth during the first half. Continued public-sector investment, strong goods exports, double-digit credit expansion and resilient demand for consumer durables, particularly automobiles, helped sustain economic momentum. Household demand has also remained supported. Apart from tax relief and direct benefit transfers, stronger borrowing has played an important role. Household financial liabilities have grown faster than financial assets in recent years, supporting consumption even as households remain net financial savers.

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Exports have been another bright spot despite a challenging global environment. This fiscal could mark one of the rare years in which the share of goods exports in total exports rises, outperforming services exports. While higher commodity prices boosted export values, gains were also supported by trade diversification and India’s integration with emerging supply chains.

India’s refining sector has been a beneficiary of global disruptions. Damage to refining facilities elsewhere pushed up refined petroleum product prices more sharply than crude prices, benefiting Indian exporters. Petroleum exports rose 37 per cent on-year in US dollar terms during April-September and nearly 50 per cent in rupee terms due to currency depreciation. This limited the contribution of petroleum products to India’s overall merchandise trade deficit. Overall, merchandise exports grew 19 per cent in the first half, driven by strong performances in electronic goods, engineering goods and chemicals.

Corporate India has also been resilient, with credit quality continuing to strengthen. Crisil Ratings’ credit ratio, measuring upgrades relative to downgrades, improved to 2.18x in the first half from 1.50x in the second half of last fiscal. Supported by healthy balance sheets and a median debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.5x, corporates remain well-placed to absorb potential spillovers from geopolitical volatility. According to Crisil Intelligence, corporate revenue is estimated to have grown 16-16.5 per cent on-year during July-September. EBITDA margins also remained stable. However, the stability in aggregate margins masks growing divergence across sectors. Commodity producers benefitted from stronger realisations, while downstream manufacturers and consumer-facing industries absorbed a larger share of rising input costs to protect demand and sustain volume growth.

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Looking ahead, the growth-inflation mix is likely to become less favourable. Growth is expected to moderate as higher input costs are increasingly passed through to consumers and agricultural output slows because of sub-par monsoons. At the same time, the broadening pass-through of costs is likely to intensify inflationary pressures. Consumer inflation is expected to average around 5.3 per cent, with risks tilted to the upside. We expect the RBI to raise policy rates by a further 25 basis points in December.

Deficient kharif rainfall, lower reservoir levels and persistent El Niño conditions pose risks not only to current output but also to the upcoming rabi crop. Rising energy and fertiliser costs, resilient biofuel demand and weather-related disruptions have begun to place upward pressure on food inflation worldwide. Any sustained increase in global food prices could complicate India’s efforts to manage domestic food inflation.

One concern has been the continued outflow of foreign capital despite strong growth and healthy macroeconomic fundamentals. In the first eight months of this fiscal, net foreign capital outflows exceeded those recorded during the entirety of the previous fiscal, contributing to currency volatility. November has brought encouraging signs of a reversal, with foreign portfolio flows turning positive and providing support to the rupee. Whether this marks the beginning of a sustained shift towards India or merely a temporary reallocation away from AI-driven opportunities elsewhere is uncertain. A favourable review of long-term capital gains taxation could provide additional support to equity inflows.

As policymakers turn their attention to the forthcoming Budget, one objective stands above many others: Strengthening the manufacturing sector’s competitiveness. Goods exports have prospered this year amid an unusual confluence of geopolitical shifts, supply-chain realignments and favourable pricing dynamics. Such alignments are rarely permanent. The recent spate of free trade agreements provides an important foundation. Yet history suggests that trade accords create possibilities, not outcomes. The countries that endure as export powerhouses are those that continually lower costs, raise productivity and innovate faster than their peers. If matched by greater competitiveness at home, this export surge may prove to be not a moment, but a milestone.

The writer is chief economist, Crisil