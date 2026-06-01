Written by Tarique Ahmed

What happens when the system designed to assess students fails them? What should a student do after spending months, or even years, preparing for an examination only to discover that the test has been postponed, disrupted, or effectively cancelled? These questions have become increasingly relevant in India following the recent controversies surrounding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 and the earlier disruptions associated with national-level examinations such as NEET.

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Education is often described as the foundation of a nation’s future. Competitive examinations are meant to identify talent, reward hard work, and provide equal opportunities to students from diverse social and economic backgrounds. However, recent events have raised a troubling question: Are India’s examination authorities capable of conducting these tests in a manner that is fair, reliable, and transparent?

The latest controversy emerged during CUET-UG 2026, when several examination centres across the country experienced serious technical failures. Computer systems malfunctioned, examination schedules were delayed, and many students were unable to complete their tests. Some centres witnessed delays of several hours, while others effectively saw examinations cancelled because the digital infrastructure failed to function. As a result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced re-examinations for affected candidates.

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While authorities described the issue as a technical glitch, can the situation simply be dismissed as an unfortunate accident? When thousands of students are affected, the problem appears to be much larger than a minor technical error. It reflects a deeper crisis in examination management and preparedness.

The significance of this issue becomes even clearer when viewed alongside the controversies that have surrounded other national examinations. The cancellation and disruption of examinations have become an increasingly familiar story. The debate surrounding NEET, concerns over examination integrity, allegations of irregularities, and repeated administrative failures have already weakened public confidence in the system. If such incidents continue to occur, can they be regarded as isolated events? Or do they indicate a structural problem within the institutions responsible for conducting these high-stakes tests?

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The human cost of these failures is often overlooked. Behind every examination form is a student with aspirations, sacrifices, and expectations. Many candidates travel hundreds of kilometres to reach examination centres. Their families invest significant financial resources in coaching, transportation, accommodation, and educational materials. For students from economically weaker backgrounds, one exam may be their only opportunity to secure admission to a prestigious institution. When examinations are delayed, cancelled, or disrupted, it is not merely a logistical inconvenience — it is a disruption of dreams and opportunities.

Supporters of the current system may argue that technical failures are unavoidable in large-scale examinations involving millions of candidates. Indeed, no system can be entirely free from errors. However, should students bear the consequences of those errors? If authorities have chosen to adopt a computer-based testing model, do they not also have a responsibility to ensure that adequate backup systems, emergency protocols, and technical safeguards are in place?

The increasing dependence on digital technology presents both opportunities and risks. Computer-based examinations offer efficiency, faster evaluation, and improved security. Yet technology is only as reliable as the infrastructure supporting it. The CUET-UG disruptions demonstrate that modernisation without preparedness can create new forms of inequality. Students who encounter technical failures may perform differently under stress, even if they are later given another opportunity to take the examination. Can a re-test truly compensate for the anxiety, uncertainty, and emotional strain caused by such disruptions?

Another critical question concerns accountability. Whenever examination controversies emerge, investigations are announced, explanations are offered, and promises of reform are made. Yet similar incidents recur. Who should be held responsible when examination systems fail? Is it the testing agency, the technology provider, administrative authorities, or government institutions overseeing the process? Without clear accountability mechanisms, public trust becomes increasingly difficult to restore.

The broader implications extend beyond individual examinations. Educational institutions derive legitimacy from public confidence. Students must believe that success depends primarily on merit, preparation, and effort rather than luck or administrative competence. If faith in examination systems begins to erode, the credibility of the entire higher education admission process may be questioned. Such a development would be damaging not only for students but also for universities and policymakers seeking to promote educational excellence.

The recent CUET-UG disruptions should therefore be viewed as more than a temporary technical problem. They represent a warning sign regarding the state of examination governance in India. Comprehensive reforms are urgently needed. Examination authorities must invest in stronger technological infrastructure, conduct extensive pre-examination testing, establish independent auditing mechanisms, and maintain transparent communication with students. Most importantly, they must recognise that every administrative decision has real consequences for the lives of young people.

Ultimately, the debate is not merely about a cancelled examination, a delayed test, or a malfunctioning computer system. It is about trust. Can students trust the institutions responsible for evaluating their future? Can parents trust that their children’s hard work will not be undermined by administrative failures? Can society trust that educational opportunities are being distributed fairly and efficiently?

India’s students deserve more than promises of reform after every crisis. They deserve an examination system that is reliable, accountable, and worthy of the trust placed in it by millions of aspiring young citizens.

The writer is a student of Foreign Languages at Jamia Millia Islamia