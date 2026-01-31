The conclusion of the India-EU FTA marks a pivotal moment in the trajectory of global commerce. More than a bilateral accord, it is a reaffirmation of the relevance of a rules-based trade order at a time when international trade faces unprecedented strain. Multilateralism is weakened, dispute settlement mechanisms are paralysed, and supply chains are disrupted by geopolitical tensions. The FTA demonstrates that constructive engagement and adherence to international norms remain not only possible but indispensable. It serves as a template for how nations can negotiate complex trade deals while upholding the integrity of the global trading system. It has been described as the “mother of all deals”; just as mothers nurture, guide, and set standards for others to follow, this accord is poised to shape the future of trade.

The agreement underscores the capacity of two major economies — together accounting for about 25 per cent of global GDP, one-third of global trade and a combined market of 2 billion people — to reach a consensus while respecting domestic sensitivities. India’s agricultural red lines were safeguarded, while the EU maintained its stance on CBAM. The numbers tell their own story. Bilateral merchandise trade stood at $136.54 billion in 2024-25, with India exporting $75.85 billion to the EU. The FTA is expected to unlock $75 billion in fresh exports, including $33 billion in labour-intensive sectors. Similarly, the tariff cuts offered by India will save €4 billion per year in duties on EU products. The FTA is a reminder that trade must be anchored in rules, ensuring stability for businesses, workers, and consumers alike.