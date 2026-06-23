As in Lucknow, the distinction between residential and commercial complexes is flouted and businesses run from cramped premises with inadequate fire exits, electrical systems often violate load specifications, and emergency preparedness is only a box-ticking exercise

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, India’s political class has expressed anguish at the devastating fire in Lucknow that claimed 15 lives, most of them young trainees and employees of an animation centre. The responses have been predictable. The Opposition has attacked the government. Those in office have announced inquiries, compensation for victims’ families, and accountability.

But it is time for the powers-that-be to confront a deeper reckoning that seems to be eluding them for years. At a time when young people and those just beginning their careers constitute the largest segment of India’s population, the commitment to harnessing the demographic dividend cannot be about homilies. It must be reflected in the creation and nurturing of institutions and environments, which, at the very least, don’t compromise on safety and reliability. By that measure, recent events have revealed something very distressing. Can our policymakers discern the pattern in the toll taken on Monday, the Delhi building collapse a few weeks ago, a coaching centre fire in Delhi two years ago, the students who die by suicide amid the uncertainty caused by exam failures, and the crushing weight of academic expectations? It shouldn’t be difficult to see what these incidents have in common. Society is constantly asking its youth to study harder, compete better, dream bigger, work more, and do better than the previous generations. At the same time, young people find themselves studying and working in unsafe environments and are made dependent on unreliable systems.