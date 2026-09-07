India’s most important rivers rise in a region it cannot see into, controlled by China, which treats the data about them as an asset to switch on and off. The Brahmaputra rises as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, entering Arunachal as the Siang; the Sutlej and Indus rise there too. What India knows of them at their source, it knows because Beijing chooses to tell it.

India and China have no water treaty — only two flood-season memorandums, on the Brahmaputra (2002) and the Sutlej (2005), for which India pays roughly a crore a year, plus a consultative mechanism that meets when relations allow. The edifice is deliberately flimsy: China shares data, but on its own terms and its own reading of what sovereignty permits. Both India and China, tellingly, stand outside the 1997 UN Watercourses Convention, which would oblige upstream states to give prior notice and not harm those below. China voted against it; India abstained. A non-binding memorandum can be suspended without breach. In 2017, during the standoff at Doklam, China stopped sharing Brahmaputra data, blaming damaged collection sites, even as that summer’s floods killed scores in Assam. It resumed once relations thawed, then dried up after the 2020 Galwan clash; the memorandum lapsed in June 2025. Flood prediction data is not a neutral public good but a lever — released when ties are warm, withdrawn when they are not.