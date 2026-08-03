The next conservation revolution will be measured by our ability to recognise, connect and steward every landscape that sustains biodiversity. (File Photo)

Over the past five decades, India has built one of the developing world’s most representative protected-area (PA) networks. This achievement has provided a robust scientific foundation for conserving many of the country’s most important species, habitats and ecological processes. However, the ecological realities of the 21st century demand changes in conservation paradigms. Wildlife moves across landscapes rather than administrative boundaries. Rivers connect forests, wetlands and farmlands. Climate change is altering habitats, while rapid infrastructure expansion is fragmenting them. Conserving biodiversity can therefore no longer rely solely on protecting isolated sites — it must also secure the landscapes that connect them.

The challenge is to complement national parks and wildlife sanctuaries by a more connected and inclusive conservation vision. The emergence of Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs) under the Convention on Biological Diversity offers such an opportunity. Rather than treating OECMs as another international reporting requirement, India should recognise them as a framework for acknowledging the many forests, wetlands, community-managed landscapes and other biodiversity-rich areas that already make substantial contributions to conservation beyond the formal PA network. The more important question, therefore, is not where the next PA should be notified. It is this: How do we recognise, connect and strengthen all the landscapes that collectively sustain India’s biodiversity?