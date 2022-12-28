India@75, Looking at 100: India can be a world leader in the sustainable production of cotton textiles

Looking back at my 30-plus years working with Indian handlooms, I see both positive and negative trends. What is certain is that the craft world has changed, not in the slow-paced gradual way of changes in the past, but much faster than before.

The weavers of India have supplied the markets of the world with cotton cloth since at least the first century of the Common Era. In pre-industrial times, the many varieties of Indian cotton cloth — bafta, mulmul, mashru, jamdani, moree, percale, nainsukh, chintz, etc — were the source of India’s fabled wealth. Until colonial times, the yarn for handloom weaving in India had been spun by hand. With the invention of spinning machinery in Britain and the import of machine-spun cotton yarn, this occupation vanished.

Since India was a British colony, the latter dictated its economic policies. Machine-woven cotton fabrics began to be imported, while raw cotton was shipped out to supply British industry. But there was a problem: Though Indian varieties of cotton produced the finest fabrics the world has yet seen, the famous Dhaka muslins, they were unsuited to the newly invented textile machinery, while American cotton varieties that have a longer, stronger staple, were more suited to machine processing. The machines needed a uniform kind of cotton, so the hundreds of varieties of Indian cotton which had been bred over centuriesnow had to become uniform. Diversity, until then valued, became a handicap.

By 1947, mass production was well established, and India’s own spinning and weaving mills took over the role of Lancashire. American cotton varieties and their hybrids gradually replaced native ones, so now, native varieties grow only in a few pockets.

What did this mean for Indian cotton farmers? Cotton in India is grown largely by small farmers, and the new practices have changed the nature of farm practices from sustainable, family-based agriculture to intensive commercial farming with severe and tragic consequences. Seeds come from large multinationals, rather than the farmer’s own stock, and are expensive. While the desi varieties were rain-fed, the American varieties need irrigation, which increases humidity. Humidity encourages pests and fungi. A cocktail of chemicals — fertiliser, pesticide and fungicide— is used which adds to the cost of cultivation, but does not guarantee a good harvest. The farmer runs up huge debts hoping for a good crop, but India’s weather is variable, groundwater is fast depleting. If the crop fails, the risks are entirely the farmer’s. The distress of the cotton farmer has even led to suicides. The introduction of genetically-modified seeds has led to more severe problems.

Just as energy from fossil fuels ushered in the era of mass production in the 19th century, it will be clean, renewable energy that will take the small-scale environmental Indian industries to the top of the heap in the 21st century. As fossil fuels deplete, earlier notions of efficiency will change, and low-energy manufacturing processes will gain value. At the same time, markets are becoming saturated with look-alike products from factory-style mass production, and there are more customers for the individualised products dispersed production can offer. Small-batch handwoven fabrics will become desirable in the changing markets.

Also Read | India’s tech enterprises have proven to be more resilient to market headwinds than their Silicon Valley counterparts

It is in this context that the malkha process has pioneered yarn spinning suited to the small scale of handloom production, using the different cotton varieties grown in various regions of India to provide an alternative to the mass production of cotton yarn. Malkha has also added natural dyeing of yarn to make its fabrics even more sustainable.

Advertisement

The world is looking for “green” industries. Over the next 25 years, as independent India turns 100, handloom weaving located close to cotton fields can make it a world leader in sustainable production. The handloom industry, particularly if it can use yarn made from cotton fresh from the field, might just have the last laugh over mass production after all.

The writer is a handloom revivalist. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors