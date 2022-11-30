My dream for India at 100: A chance at excellence for every athlete

When the Indian women’s hockey team came fourth at the Olympics, we still celebrated them on their amazing rollercoaster ride. At the end of the day, in sport, these are the sort of fighters we want to watch. That’s why when I think of where Indian sport should be at 100, in 2047, I don’t want to put a dull number to the medals we ought to win. Sport should be about standout memories. In 2047, I want to see firebrand Indian athletes, like the women’s hockey team, make headlines. I want every Indian athlete to make the finals and put themselves in a position to stand tall on the biggest stages.

When we started shooting 25 years ago, we had nothing, but then each of us from that generation decided to give back through coaching and setting up academies. Back then, we were only riding our talent. We made winning four Olympic medals look easy. After two Olympic Games with no medals, we now want our shooters to be far better prepared. We are not the US or China or Russia — we are unique and shouldn’t ape other countries. We should be wise and mature in setting goals. The aim isn’t just medals. We should have athletes who can perform at will.

We are 10 years behind everyone in terms of sports science. We have only recently started looking at coaches’ training programmes, and our own data collection, analysis and research. The results that you see today are largely due to shooters from a generation ago. Over the years, the number of aspirants has grown exponentially. Now, we must focus on quality. In 25 years, we should be a consistent and confident medalling nation.

In team sports like hockey and cricket, I want parity for women — in what they earn, number of matches and leagues they play, and what facilities they get. Every child’s first love is football; I’ve seen that among shooters and in my two sons. And by 2047, if India can get to the FIFA World Cup level in men’s and women’s football, they will be gods and goddesses in this country.

While I’m a big believer in capitalising on traditional hubs in wrestling and boxing, I also know so many girls from cities who want to take up boxing. By 2047, we should be able to provide young people options — shooting for those in rural areas, boxing in big cities and wrestling in urban schools and universities. Sponsorship, infrastructure and sports programs at universities like in the US, ought to be the trajectory to aim at.

Athletes from smaller towns are more driven, but the willingness to work hard doesn’t come easily to city kids, in my experience. They lead cushioned lives, and many schools are air-conditioned now — who will go out and sweat it out in the sun? Maybe golf and tennis operate in elite circles, but we need urban kids to play sports and aspire to be elite athletes.

Young people from privileged backgrounds have opportunities galore, which gives them a greater chance to shine brighter in sports. On the other hand, those from less privileged families find themselves struggling for opportunities and facilities. The skill and talent are there but there are small things like travelling abroad, performing in a different set-up, and different food and language — getting that confidence takes a while, which we should make available to all athletes irrespective of their backgrounds, from early on.

I think by 2047, every Indian child should get some kind of exposure to all the options in sport, so they know if they get a sense of where their interest and talent lie. Competition is good, but not to the point where it becomes a mental health issue or is unsafe for children. We need good structures for this, and the whole sporting ecosystem should know how far to push young athletes.

Medals are won or lost on decimals. A mature approach which thinks of athletes first — win or lose — and makes sport enjoyable should be the aim for India at 100.

The writer is an Olympian and world record holder in sports shooting, and recently won the Dronacharya award for coaching. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors