The great contests of the 21st century are unlikely to be decided solely on battlefields, in factories, or through financial markets. Nations today are competing for intellectual advantage — the ability to generate ideas, attract talent, shape narratives, and influence the ethical direction of technology and governance. Knowledge is becoming national power.

History shows that every era has had a defining source of strategic advantage. In the age of empire, territorial conquest determined power. The Industrial Revolution transformed Britain, Germany, and later the United States through mechanised production and engineering. The Information Revolution rewarded societies that mastered computing, telecommunications, and digital systems. The world is now entering the age of cognitive power.

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This extends far beyond AI. Cognitive power includes scientific research, climate knowledge, disaster management, biotechnology, cyber capability, strategic communication, conflict studies, diplomacy, and the ability to shape international norms. Future leadership will belong not merely to nations that invent technology, but to those capable of organising knowledge into strategic influence.

How nations convert knowledge into power

The US understood this transformation earlier than most. Its dominance did not arise simply because it possessed great universities. Europe, too, had distinguished institutions. What distinguished America was the creation of a complete ecosystem linking universities, industry, government funding, military research, venture capital, and immigration.

Institutions such as MIT, Stanford University, and Harvard University became strategic assets connected directly to aerospace, semiconductors, biotechnology, and digital innovation. Silicon Valley emerged from this interaction between academia, state-supported research, and private enterprise.

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The US also mastered the strategic value of talent aggregation. Scientists fleeing Europe in the 1930s, Cold War intellectual migration, and later generations of Asian researchers all became contributors to the American knowledge system. Immigration became strategic capital.

Equally important was academic freedom. The American state invested heavily in research, but universities retained sufficient autonomy to encourage dissent, experimentation, and unconventional thinking. Innovation rarely flourishes in climates of intimidation, such as the one recently witnessed, ironically, in the US itself. This lesson has universal relevance.

Britain and Germany demonstrate the same principle in different ways. Germany’s influence continues through technical education and applied sciences. Britain retains intellectual reach through law, diplomacy, publishing, and higher education. Knowledge power often outlasts economic cycles.

India in the age of cognitive power

India largely missed the Industrial Revolution because colonial rule restricted indigenous scientific and industrial development. It adapted impressively during the Information Revolution through strengths in mathematics, engineering education, and English-language proficiency. Yet, India’s role remained concentrated more in software services than in foundational research or original knowledge creation. The next leap, therefore, cannot merely be technological. India must move from being a digital economy to becoming a knowledge civilisation, a status it once enjoyed.

AI alone cannot define national advancement. It is a tool, not a civilisational framework. Nations that focus only on coding and automation without investing in ethics, humanities, strategic thought, law, and social sciences may achieve efficiency without intellectual depth.

Knowledge power is also becoming central to national resilience and security. Climate science and disaster management are now strategic disciplines. Nations capable of predicting environmental disruption, managing crises, and building resilient infrastructure will possess growing geopolitical influence. India’s CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure) initiative is thus a welcome intervention.

Strategic communication has similarly become an arena of power. Information warfare, digital propaganda, and narrative manipulation now accompany almost every geopolitical confrontation. The ability to shape perception and communicate credibility has become an important instrument of statecraft.

Conflict studies and diplomacy, too, are part of the new knowledge order. Future conflicts will involve hybrid warfare, cyber operations, and psychological influence as much as conventional military force. Nations, therefore, require institutions capable of producing not only technologists, but also strategic thinkers, negotiators, historians, and policy scholars.

Why Nalanda matters again

Encouragingly, parts of India are beginning to recognise the relationship between knowledge ecosystems and long-term strategic development. Economic modernisation can no longer rely only upon infrastructure and industrial expansion. Future competitiveness will depend equally upon research, innovation, and higher education.

It is within this broader context that the relevance of Nalanda University acquires meaning. Nalanda should not be viewed merely as an exercise in civilizational nostalgia. Its importance lies in what it historically represented — the idea that knowledge itself could create influence across regions and cultures.

More than a millennium ago, Nalanda functioned as a transnational intellectual network attracting scholars from China, Korea, Tibet and Southeast Asia. It represented pluralism, interdisciplinary learning, and openness to ideas. In many ways, it anticipated the modern concept of global knowledge exchange.

This history matters today because the world is again searching for educational models that combine technological advancement with ethical reflection and civilizational balance. Modern Nalanda, therefore, has the potential to become more than a symbolic institution. Properly nurtured, it could emerge as a centre for Asian intellectual cooperation in areas such as culture studies, sustainability, strategic studies, climate adaptation, and global governance.

The return of knowledge geopolitics

The strategic reality of the 21st century is becoming increasingly clear. Military strength will continue to matter, but military capability itself will increasingly depend upon research ecosystems, innovation cultures, and intellectual capital.

Nations unable to generate original knowledge will eventually become dependent on others not only for technology, but also for strategic narratives and policy frameworks. The coming era offers India the chance to re-emerge as a civilisation that produces ideas, institutions, and knowledge systems sought by the world.

In earlier centuries, nations competed for colonies, ports, and oilfields. In this century, they will increasingly compete for laboratories, universities, patents, scholars, and intellectual legitimacy. India’s rise will ultimately depend not only upon economic growth or military modernisation, but upon whether it can once again transform knowledge into national power.

The writer is Governor, Bihar and former Commander of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps