After serious heatwaves and deadly deluges, it’s time for toxic air to afflict lives and livelihoods in India. Again, till the cycle is forgotten. This seasonal amnesia consistently collides with a revealing policy paradox. In September, the Union government’s latest Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan rankings were released. Lucknow was crowned India’s best-performing million-plus city. The city deserves credit: Its annual average PM10 levels have fallen from 253 micrograms per cubic metre in 2017-18 to around 135 today. Even then, this is more than double the national safety standard of 60. The country’s capital highlights an equally serious malaise: A recent analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air reveals that Delhi has had no appreciable improvement in its winter air quality over the last four years, despite pollution-control measures and activities under the Graded Response Action Plan. Are we missing the wood for the trees?

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan assesses administrative activity — sweeping roads, managing waste, paving sidewalks and preparing action plans. Actual reductions in particulate matter account for just 2.5 per cent of a city’s total score. A municipality can follow procedures, earn national accolades and still have dangerously polluted air.