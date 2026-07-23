In India, there is hardly any critical political discourse on responsible development of AI data centres except in lofty vision papers.(Representational image)

On July 14, New York became the first US state to halt construction of large new data centres, imposing a one-year moratorium as concerns grew that the facilities were raising power costs, straining water supplies and burdening local communities. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, too, announced that her administration would pause accepting data centre sales tax exemption applications until stronger protections are in place for Massachusetts residents, businesses and communities. Her administration is also releasing a comprehensive framework to guide responsible data-centre development to ensure projects do not drive up energy costs, strain local infrastructure or harm public health and the environment.

In the first quarter of 2026, local opposition groups all over the US blocked or delayed 75 separate data-centre projects worth an estimated $130 billion. Other countries have followed suit. The city of Amsterdam, Netherlands, barred new data centres or expansions until at least 2030. The Dutch national government’s 2022 hyperscale ban restricts large facilities to just two designated locations nationally. Singapore enforced an absolute moratorium on new data-centre construction between 2019 and 2022, replaced later by a highly restricted, competitive quota system under the Green Data Centre Roadmap. Ireland’s grid operator effectively blocked new data centre connections around Dublin from 2021 after warnings the facilities were straining the grid. The freeze ended in December 2025, with new connections now required to bring their own on-site power generation.