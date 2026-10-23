On June 12, Anthropic suspended access to its frontier models, Claude Fable 5 and Claude Mythos 5, to comply with export controls imposed by the US Department of Commerce. In less than three weeks, the controls were lifted, but the episode left a message. Frontier Artificial Intelligence (AI) will now be treated much like nuclear technology: The power to turn access on or off lies with the countries building these models.

The US and China have frontier models of their own. India does not.

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As a global hub for IT services and with one of the world’s largest pools of software talent, India had an early advantage. Yet it did not prepare adequately for the AI era. India’s low R&D spending, around 0.84 per cent of GDP in FY24, has not provided the foundation from which frontier AI could grow. The comparable figures were 2.6 per cent in China and 3.4 per cent in the US. In the IT services era, this mattered less, as Indian firms prospered by customising and maintaining software built in advanced countries.

In the AI era, this model may no longer be sustainable as AI can now write, test and maintain code on its own. It strikes at the very labour advantage on which India built its services exports.

The IT sector has remained resilient so far, with global capability centres booming. A survey of 651 IT firms across 10 Indian cities by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), conducted between November 2025 and January 2026, found that 55 per cent of firms reported a decline in entry-level employment, while 35 per cent reported an increase. Senior-level employment remained largely stable. Nomura’s analysis of company announcements tells a similar story: AI-linked hiring in India still exceeds layoffs, but job losses are concentrated in support and entry-level roles.

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The IndiaAI Mission was launched in 2024 to develop the country’s AI ecosystem. Its five-year budget is around $1.2 billion and its shared compute infrastructure has expanded to over 45,000 GPUs available at subsidised rates for Indian start-ups and researchers. This is a welcome start, albeit a small one for building home-grown frontier models.

The scale of the challenge becomes apparent when compared with projected annual training and inference costs of $45.8 billion for OpenAI and $19 billion for Anthropic in 2026. While these are not directly comparable to a public mission’s budget, they illustrate the vastly different resources available to India’s AI ecosystem and the firms developing frontier models. The challenge, however, is not simply to spend more, as China’s experience suggests, but to develop a research and innovation ecosystem that can support home-grown models.

Yet, the focus now seems to have shifted to attracting data centres. While data centres are essential both for training domestic AI models and for data sovereignty, the net economic benefits may be minimal if the models running on them are foreign-owned. The hardware is imported, and most jobs are during construction. The Centre offers eligible foreign cloud-service providers using India-based data centres for global operations a tax holiday until 2047, while states compete with cheap land, water and electricity. The government estimates that AI data centres will add around 26.3 GW of demand by FY32, planned to be met mostly by renewables.

Generating enough renewable energy annually is feasible. The real issue is that data centres require round-the-clock electricity, which intermittent renewables cannot reliably provide without costly storage or other sources of firm power. This raises the cost of electricity supplied to data centres from the grid. Until sufficient storage and other sources of firm power are available, the nighttime gap may be partly filled by coal, while the cost of ensuring reliable supply may fall on already stretched grids and, eventually, other consumers.

Hosting data centres without a presence elsewhere in the AI value chain risks locking India into the lowest-value-added link. The semiconductor push is unlikely to change this soon. Of the 12 semiconductor facilities approved, nine assemble, test and package pre-fabricated chips. This is a first step and has real strategic value in semiconductor supply chains. However, none of the approved facilities produces leading-edge AI chips. That would require a generational leap in manufacturing capabilities.

One way India could benefit from the “landlord role” it has chosen to follow is by ensuring compute-access guarantees, sovereign cloud capacity and local linkages in hardware and services in exchange for state support, so that investment in infrastructure also builds domestic capabilities. This would ensure an Indian presence at different points in the AI value chain. India must adopt a calibrated approach that secures such commitments from investors while maintaining a favourable investment climate.

A landlord who charges no rent is simply subsidising the tenant.

Pant is visiting professor, Shiv Nadar University and Rahul is assistant professor, Institute of Economic Growth