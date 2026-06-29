By Rajitha Chandrasekar

Few communications can make otherwise calm, law-abiding people suddenly more alert than a message from the tax department. Even those who have filed carefully, disclosed honestly and preserved every document experience a brief internal pause. Did I miss something?

Advertisement

What is interesting is that most people’s relationship with the tax department is not defined by investigation or enforcement. It is defined largely by anticipation. Why does taxation provoke this reaction? Part of the answer, perhaps, lies in the nature of taxation itself. Taxes require people to disclose aspects of their lives they otherwise keep private: income, savings, investments, and transactions. For a brief period each year, ordinary citizens are also required to engage with a world of disclosures, classifications and calculations that is not part of their everyday lives. The return itself may take only a short time to file, but the significance attached to it often feels much larger.

Money is rarely experienced as mere arithmetic. It carries effort, ambition, security, responsibility, and sometimes anxiety. Financial scrutiny, therefore, feels different from most other forms of administrative interaction. A utility bill may feel procedural. A tax communication rarely does. In a sense, filing a return is an act of self-certification. The taxpayer is not merely reporting numbers but affirming that those numbers accurately reflect a part of their financial life. That responsibility, however routine it may appear, carries a psychological weight of its own.

And unlike many other obligations, tax compliance does not end emotionally the moment a return is filed. It lingers quietly in the background through periods of waiting, checking and hope that every figure aligns exactly as it should. The feeling is not always one of fear. It is often closer to the experience of remembering an examination answer after the paper has already been submitted. You are reasonably confident that you have done everything correctly. And yet, for a few moments, your mind begins reviewing the details once again, searching for something it may have overlooked.

Advertisement

At its core, the psychology of tax compliance is often driven less by fear of having done something wrong than by uncertainty about whether one has done everything right.

Recognising this helps because the way taxpayers feel about the system influences how they engage with it. A process that appears straightforward to administrators may not always feel straightforward to those navigating it. It is this recognition that has shaped the evolution of tax administration itself. Increasingly, the focus is not merely on addressing issues after they arise, but also on helping taxpayers get things right in the first place. Pre-filled information, advance reporting of transactions, timely reminders and opportunities to review and correct information all reflect this understanding.

As another tax filing season approaches, millions of taxpayers will once again log in, review information, verify figures and submit their returns. Some of that familiar anticipation may remain. But if the process is becoming more transparent, more predictable and easier to navigate than before, that is not by accident. Some of the most important improvements begin not with technology, but with listening. Making the experience of compliance less burdensome is one of the quieter goals of modern tax administration. That begins with understanding how taxpayers experience the process. As tax systems continue to evolve, that understanding will remain central to our efforts to make compliance simpler, more transparent and easier to navigate. Tax filing season is the time of year when that understanding matters most.

The writer is Commissioner of Income Tax and Official Spokesperson, Central Board of Direct Taxes, New Delhi