In the T20 World Cup final, why I am rooting for Pakistan today

This morning, I felt a deep sense of déjà vu. Three decades ago, I woke up to a similar morning, albeit as a teen, impatiently waiting for the World Cup final to begin at the same venue, the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The same teams, Pakistan and England, pitched against each other. And an uncanny trajectory of Pakistan’s path to the finals.

That was in 1992. In 2022, I have grown old. The world around me has changed and so have the people. The man who lifted the trophy then is now a former prime minister currently recuperating from an assassination attempt. The format, playbook and grammar of cricket have also changed. Then, we were mesmerised just to see the matches being played under floodlights.

Nevertheless, I am looking forward to today’s match, despite the shared disappointment of many of us at missing the opportunity to see India and Pakistan “clash” in the T20 World Cup final.

So, now, the question is: Who do I back today?

My sister had asked the same question on March 25, 1992, as we sat in front of our black and white 14-inch Sonodyne television set. Since watching TV was a familial thing then in our household, the question was “who do WE support today?”

India had crashed out under Mohammad Azharuddin’s leadership after losing to South Africa in the round-robin – yes, there used to be such a thing too. England had defeated South Africa to make it to the final. And Pakistan, under Imran Khan’s captaincy, was on the cusp of grabbing glory.

My sister’s question, as far as I can recall, had made all the men in the family of six grow quiet and confused. It was only when my mother entered the room holding a towel in her hand and coaxing us to go to take shower, that the silence was broken. I don’t recall her exact words, but what I do remember is she told us that supporting Pakistan would be the “most obvious” thing to do. “They are like your cousins with whom you quarrel every day. But you have to back them up when someone from outside hits them, right?”

My mother’s plainspeak removed all the doubts and dilemmas in our minds, except for my middle brother, who loathed Javed Miandad. We cheered as Imran lifted the crystal trophy, but my mother felt a bit disappointed to see Pakistan not getting a “real cup”. “It looks like a glass vase. The World Cup trophy should look like one,” she said.

I don’t know 30 years later, whether deciding to support Pakistan would be such a simple and easy affair for a family in this country. A lot has changed since then, especially in the past decade with the advent of social media and rising hate and religious bigotry.

As children, we were told of the wars we fought against Pakistan. And we were also reminded about our shared roots and heritage. We use the same spices in our kitchens, love the same songs, wear the same kind of clothes, binge on the same series and movies, and yet we…

It’s a complicated relationship, we all understand that.

So, this afternoon, as I switch on the TV, I would love to see my family root for the men in green again. But yes, I won’t be as deliriously happy as I was when India won the World Cup in 2011 — I, like hundreds of others, had reached India Gate in the middle of the night waving our Tricolour.

If and when Babar Azam and his men lift the trophy today, I will be happy for sure.

