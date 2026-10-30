The Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded the fifth plenary session of the 20th Central Committee with a communiqué that emphasises the session’s theme, “rigorous self-governance of the Party”. The key thing to watch, however, is what the personnel changes reveal about internal politics in the run-up to the 21st Party Congress. First, consider the attrition within the top leadership bodies, starting with the Central Committee. At this plenum, 162 full members and 117 alternate members attended, making it the lowest attendance since the Mao era.

The plenum confirmed the expulsion of 33 members and alternates and stripped former financial regulator Li Yunze of his Party posts. A year ago, the figure was 14. The Central Military Commission (CMC) lodged a whopping 16 removal cases, including former vice-chairman Zhang Youxia, former Western Theatre commander Wang Haijiang, and two successive directors of the CMC General Office, Zhong Shaojun and Fang Yongxiang. That office effectively serves as Xi’s military secretariat, and now the purge has truly reached his innermost circle.

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The second big takeaway is that Xi chose not to appoint any additional candidates to the CMC, which has been effectively hollowed out. While there is no conventional number for its membership, it was, for a long time, a seven-member body, but today has just two members: Xi himself and Zhang Shengmin, the military’s long-time discipline chief. Even though this plenum was Xi’s last real chance to rebuild the high command before October 2027, he can no longer assign seats without intense vetting. But if a new candidate were vetted for announcement now, they would have to undergo vetting again less than a year later for reassignment at the 21st Party Congress. So, Xi expressed disappointment with the current state of affairs while elevating the importance of discipline and supervision through a two-pronged approach — not only by not appointing new members, but also by elevating Zhang to the Politburo mid-term. This has happened only once in CPC history.

A similar pattern appears in Central Committee promotions. Only ten alternates were elevated to full membership, and five who ranked ahead of them in the 2022 vote order — two of whom were lieutenant generals in the People’s Armed Police — were passed over. The preference remains for understaffed apparatuses rather than inefficient or corrupt ones. Finally, the communiqué introduced “Xi Jinping Thought on Party Building” as part of Xi’s broader Thought and called for “breaking down unwritten rules” and regulating how “number ones” exercise power. The language around cleansing, self-governance, and discipline is more vehement than ever.

Two conclusions follow. First, in a system where a two-member CMC commands the world’s largest military and every cadre constantly watches their backs, errors rarely travel upward, and pressures build in the economy, polity, and society. Second, for India, the concern should be that the Western Theatre Command, the formation responsible for the LAC, has now seen its former chief expelled. In such a climate, commanders tend to prove loyalty through readiness and assertiveness, not restraint. Even if one assumes that arms exports will be impacted because defence-industry leaders are being expelled, domestic quality and production scale will likely be sustained. Any reassurance that such turmoil might offer should therefore be taken with a pinch of salt.

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The writer is associate fellow, Geostrategy Programme, The Takshashila Institution. Views are personal