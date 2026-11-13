Look around the Indian consumer market and an interesting pattern begins to appear. Brands are catering to customers in smaller and fragmented niches.

Health food brands are built around one clear idea — it could be protein, millets, clean labels, gut health or plant-based eating. Skincare has split into ingredient-led brands talking about niacinamide and retinol on one side, and natural or Ayurvedic benefits on the other. Coffee has moved beyond simply being coffee into speciality coffee, instant speciality coffee and carefully curated single-estate coffees.

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Even cars and bikes carry cultural positions. An Ather is not merely another scooter, and the Mahindra Thar is not merely transport either. To their loyal customers, they signal very different ideas about technology, lifestyle and even identity.

Fashion is fragmented in much the same way. There is value or fast fashion at one end, quiet luxury, streetwear, athleisure, sustainable fashion and heritage craftsmanship at the other.

There was a time when the safest position for a large Indian brand was somewhere in the middle. Appeal to as many people as possible, avoid alienating anybody and use television, print, radio and distribution to build scale. The internet, our old suspect, has changed this logic.

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Today, strong opinions often travel faster than moderate ones. Diets are the best example — they have become vegan, keto or high-protein diets. There seems to be no place for simple but boring nutrition advice. Seemingly ordinary consumer choices have become statements about identity.

This is usually explained as polarisation, but I think something else is happening — the internet has made it unviable to not take a strong position on anything.

Mass media rewarded broad appeal

For most of the 20th century, reaching a large audience meant going through a small number of channels. Newspapers, radio, cinema and television commanded enormous audiences, and those channels naturally rewarded broad appeal.

India and the rest of the world therefore produced culture with astonishingly wide reach. Lata Mangeshkar, S P Balasubramaniam and Amitabh Bachchan could dominate popular culture for decades. Television programmes could become genuinely national conversations. Brands such as Maggi, Titan or Maruti 800 could speak to huge audiences without fragmenting themselves into dozens of identities. Internationally, this monoculture created global brands like Coke and Pepsi. Mass media concentrated broad-based attention, and culture followed.

The internet fragmented attention

The internet works differently. Instagram does not need everyone in India to watch the same thing — it only needs each user to watch one more reel that they like. YouTube does not need one programme that appeals to the whole country — it can simultaneously serve content on K-pop, gaming, mechanical keyboards, specialty coffee, running, skincare and Carnatic music to completely different groups.

This creates an interesting contradiction. We use the same platforms, but we do not consume the same content and, as an extension, the same culture. The platforms are more universal while the cultures inside them are more fragmented. This is important because algorithms are very good at identifying patterns. Strong interests, clear identities and recognisable communities are easier to classify and recommend than vague preferences.

This does not mean algorithms inevitably create extremism. It means online platforms tend to reward clarity and once clarity is rewarded, everyone adapts. Creators become more specific. Media outlets sharpen their viewpoints. Communities become tribal. And brands become more defined.

Brands follow the same incentives

Michael Porter argued decades ago that companies trying to be everything to everyone risk getting stuck in the middle. Strategy requires choices and trade-offs. The internet has added another dimension to this idea. The problem with the middle is no longer only one of strategic choice — it is also about attention. A brand no longer needs tens of millions of people to like it a little bit; it may, in fact, want a smaller community to love it passionately. This changes how brands are built.

Distinctiveness does not mean extremism

This argument can’t be taken too far, of course. Brands do not need to become loud, controversial or deliberately provocative; distinctiveness can come from craftsmanship, a particular customer, a specific product philosophy, recognisable design or a clear belief about how a category should work. In fact, the opposite of differentiation is not moderation, but ambiguity.

A brand that stands for something specific does not need to offend everyone else. It simply needs to be understood by the people it wants to reach out to. Social media rewards loudness but this is not really a strategy — being noisy without being different is still noise.

Culture is becoming more tribal

The same phenomenon is visible outside the world of business, with our tastes in music, our sporting teams or sporting heroes, the movies we like, the OTT shows we watch, and the food we eat, all being driven by tribalism. Politics, of course, is the leading example of this tribalism.

India is therefore becoming culturally closer in one sense and fragmented in another sense. Access has become more equal, whereas identity is very narrowly specialised.

The middle has not disappeared

There will always be mass brands, moderate opinions and products designed for broad audiences. But the environment around them has changed. In the old world, distribution itself created visibility. There were fewer channels, fewer choices and fewer competitors for attention. More crucially, brands needed deep pockets to be present on mass media and in distribution. In the online world, almost everything is available to everyone, and everyone can publish their opinions. The scarce resource is, in fact, attention. And attention tends to move towards things that are easy to understand, easy to identify and easy to remember.

That is why the middle ground sometimes feels like it is disappearing, even though it has really not. The internet has just made it harder to notice, because it has been crowded out of the attention economy and become invisible between louder and clearer choices.

The writer is founder, Brand Ignition Co.