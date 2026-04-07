While it is, yet again, an American who is meant to be our saviour, there are allusions to plurality in the background. Grace’s crew members include a Chinese and a Russian astronaut; though regrettably — and one cannot help but see a pattern here — they are dead before you’ve taken the first bite of popcorn

Whenever alien life makes contact with Earth — as documented by folks in Hollywood — they always seem to end up in America. Precisely why an alien civilisation that has mastered interstellar travel is unable to navigate to any other spot on our planet is never quite explained in these accounts. This tunnel vision of our extraterrestrial visitors lets the United States hog a lot of starry action.

Back in 1982, for instance, an American kid got to pedal his bicycle into the night sky (ET), though perhaps that was not such a novelty. A bicycle ride on our roads, even today, can feel like an excursion on the lunar surface. Handling so much planetary traffic also meant the US could institute a secret agency of men (and women) who made black suits and sunglasses look unimaginably cool (Men in Black). And when visiting aliens turned hostile, it became America’s job to defend the world. In one instance, on July 4, 1996, the President himself flew a jet after giving a rousing speech (Independence Day).