One of the major demands of workers in the recent protests across states has been to raise the minimum wage. Most workers complained of their inability to meet the basic cost of living from the wages they earn. This was despite many of them working overtime, when inflation was 1 per cent or less throughout the second half of last year. Since January, inflation has been climbing rapidly, with food inflation moving faster. While the trigger for the workers’ anger may have been the rise in cooking-gas prices, the situation has been worsening for a period of time.

At the heart of the matter is the inability of wages and earnings in a majority of the sectors and across categories of workers to meet the latter’s basic needs. But none of this should have been surprising. Data from different sources have been showing evidence of declining or at best stagnant real wages, with the recent spell having been the longest in India’s independent history. Data from the Labour Bureau on rural wages suggest a near-stagnation in agricultural wages, while non-agricultural wages are actually declining. But the biggest fall has been in regular wages, which have seen a steady decline since 2011-12. Data on regular wages are available from the Periodic Labour Force Surveys (PLFS) and the Employment-Unemployment Surveys (EUS) of the National Statistical Office (NSO). Regular wages in urban areas declined by 1.2 per cent per annum between 2011-12 and 2022-23 with a corresponding decline in rural areas of 0.6 per cent per annum during the same period. Compare that with an increase of 4 per cent in urban areas and 3 per cent in rural areas between 2004-05 and 2011-12. The NSO shifted to reporting the PLFS with calendar year references from 2022 and these suggest a marginal recovery in real regular earnings with regular wages increasing at 1.2 per cent per annum between 2022 and 2025, the last year for which the information is available. But even with this recovery, real regular wages are lower than the level in 2011-12. The same Periodic Labour Force Surveys also suggest a decline in real terms for casual workers, with the earnings of rural male casual workers declining by 3 per cent per annum between 2022 and 2025 and those of their urban counterparts declining by 0.2 per cent per annum.