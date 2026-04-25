According to practitioners and theorists of Hindustani music, khayal was the result of a creative endeavour to bring together melody, rhythm, and text in a manner that was seamless and not partial to one or the other. Dating back to the 18th century, this genre has been presented by vocalists belonging to various lineages of hereditary musicians and their disciples. But the Gwalior tradition is considered the fountainhead of khayal gharanas, and its votaries believe in employing the ashtaang gayaki, a vocal style incorporating eight ornamentations. Neela Bhagwat, one of the foremost representatives of the Gwalior style as portrayed by her guru Sharadchandra Arolkar, felt strongly about this gayaki. It is this conviction that drove her musical journey over several decades until her death a few days ago at the age of 83.

What distinguished her approach was her conviction that khayal as a mode of self-expression had to go beyond the grammar of raag and taal. Her engagement with Marxism and feminism drove her to move away from traditional texts she felt were patriarchal, leading her to create new compositions that reflected her philosophy of life.