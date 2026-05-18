By Nandu Sasidharan

As Kerala awaits the formation of the next government after the 16th legislative assembly elections, public discourse has largely revolved around familiar political questions: The next chief minister, what the next cabinet will look like, and which front has gained the upper hand. Television debates, social media discussions, and newspaper columns remain dominated by speculation over political personalities and electoral arithmetic. Yet, amid all this noise, one of the most important issues facing the state remains inadequately discussed: The condition of Kerala’s public finances and the economic challenges confronting the next government. The incoming CM and government will face a difficult balancing act of sustaining Kerala’s welfare and developmental model while managing rising fiscal pressures, constrained borrowing space, and the urgent need for long-term revenue mobilisation.

Advertisement

The fiscal situation of Kerala deserves far more serious public attention than it currently receives. The Budget in Brief 2026-27 itself points toward a structurally constrained fiscal environment. Kerala’s revenue receipts for 2026-27 are estimated at around Rs 1,82,972 crore, while revenue expenditure is projected at nearly Rs 2,17,559 crore. As a result, the state is expected to record a revenue deficit of approximately Rs 34,587 crore, equivalent to around 2.12 per cent of GSDP. The fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 55,420 crore, or nearly 3.4 per cent of GSDP. At the same time, Kerala’s total outstanding liabilities are projected to rise to nearly Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2026-27, even though the debt-to-GSDP ratio is estimated to marginally decline compared to previous years. The scale of debt is substantial when compared to the state’s annual revenues, highlighting the growing pressure on public finances.

Kerala’s fiscal challenge is not merely about the size of the deficit, but about shrinking fiscal flexibility. Revenue expenditure for 2026-27 is projected at over Rs 2.17 lakh crore, while total capital expenditure is estimated at only around Rs 22,348 crore. Interest payments alone are expected to exceed Rs 34,376 crore, while pension expenditure is projected at nearly Rs 38,669 crore. Once salaries, pensions, and interest payments are accounted for, the fiscal room available for new developmental initiatives becomes increasingly limited.

This does not mean Kerala is facing immediate financial collapse. However, it clearly indicates a persistent structural imbalance between the state’s revenue generation and expenditure commitments. The issue is not simply about balancing one year’s budget, but about sustaining welfare commitments, maintaining public investment, and ensuring long-term economic growth within tightening fiscal limits, given the fiscal estimates of which are yet to be prepared.

Advertisement

The challenge becomes even more serious when one considers additional financial obligations that are not fully reflected in headline discussions. Repayment obligations linked to institutions such as the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), commitments made after the presentation of the Budget, and the large-scale promises announced by political fronts through their election manifestos all add further pressure to the state’s fiscal position.

This raises a crucial question: How will the next government create fiscal space without introducing a quick taxation policy or significantly increasing tax rates or relying excessively on debt? Kerala’s borrowing capacity is already constrained by fiscal responsibility norms. At the same time, changes in central transfers and Finance Commission allocations continue to affect the state’s resource position. The Budget projects a significant increase in transfers from the Centre for 2026–27, but questions regarding the long-term sustainability and predictability of such resource flows remain relevant.

Unfortunately, these concerns receive far less attention than endless debates on cabinet formation and political positioning. Public discourse should move beyond personality-driven politics and focus more seriously on policy choices and economic strategy. Media and public discussions should be asking more substantive questions: What is the medium-term fiscal strategy of the next government? How will the revenue deficit be reduced? What measures will be taken to improve resource mobilisation? How will manifesto promises be financed? How can employment generation and economic growth strengthen the state’s revenue base? How will welfare commitments be balanced with fiscal sustainability?

Kerala’s fiscal challenges are also linked to deeper structural issues. The state has achieved remarkable social development outcomes over the decades, but revenue growth has not always kept pace with rising expenditure commitments. A relatively narrow industrial base, demographic changes, and increasing welfare obligations together make fiscal management increasingly difficult. Kerala deserves a debate not only on who governs next, but also on how the state intends to finance its future.

The writer is an assistant professor of economics at Azim Premji University, Bangalore, and the managing director of Economiga Foundation. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of the organisations he is affiliated with