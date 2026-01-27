Kashi is a city used to treating the world as a theatre for celebrating the timeless cycle of Life and Death. And Death, as Walter Benjamin says, is the sanction of everything that the storyteller can tell. The storytellers of Kashi are spread over various ghats, the oldest being Manikarnika Ghat. On the steps of these ghats, and at the tea shops and kiosks that line the roads leading to them, sit the garrulous denizens of this timeless city, ready with a story that, you later discover, was the preface to a deeper philosophical point. Or not. Because Kashi also has a great, somewhat brackish sense of humour.

The renovation of Manikarnika Ghat keeps the storytellers busy these days. But the rebuilding, and renaming of ghats, has been going on for a long time. The mercurial eastern rivers often wash away the earth under the structures, so the steps and bathing areas begin to show cracks and crumble. This holy work was mostly financed by rich pilgrims, such as the 18th-century trader Vacchhraja and Raja Man Singh of Amber in the 16th century. In the 19th century, the famed Jarasandh Ghat was restored by Meer Rustam Ali, the police head for Kashi, and renamed Meer Ghat.