The story of the Bahá’is in Iran begins with courage — and loss. From the earliest days of the faith’s emergence in the mid-19th century, its followers were asked to pay a heavy price for believing in unity, justice, and the oneness of humanity. Ordinary men and women were the martyrs of the early heroic age, whose calm steadfastness in the face of brutality left an indelible mark on Iran’s collective conscience. That legacy of sacrifice has never faded. Across generations, whenever fear or upheaval has shaken the country, the Bahá’is have found themselves pushed into the role of the “Other”. Even in death, dignity has often been denied. Bahá’i cemeteries in Iran have been bulldozed, burial grounds confiscated, and graves desecrated, as if memory itself were a threat to be buried.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, persecution intensified and became systematic. Executions, imprisonments, and property confiscations spread fear through the community. Bahá’i institutions were dismantled. Access to higher education was denied. Generations of young people were told that belief alone disqualified them from opportunity. What had once been sporadic violence hardened into policy. Among the most enduring symbols of this suffering is Mona Mahmudnizhad, executed in Shiraz in 1983 at just 17 years of age. Mona’s crime was not violence or rebellion. She taught moral education classes to children. Offered freedom if she recanted her faith, she refused. Her youth, her composure, and her final letters turned her into a powerful symbol — not only for Bahá’is, but for many Iranians who saw in her story a stark illustration of injustice carried out in the name of ideology.