A drip set that costs Rs 11 to a hospital carries a printed price of Rs 325. A syringe bought for under Rs 7 is marked for sale at Rs 57. These figures were recently released by Tukaram Mundhe, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner, who has given several such examples of massive profiteering during the sale of medical items by hospitals, and has asked the central government to limit such mark-ups. How does such inflation of margins impact the patient’s bill? A previous analysis of the bills of critical patients treated in private hospitals across Maharashtra, done as part of an audit process facilitated by Jan Arogya Abhiyan, gives striking answers. We compared what hospitals had charged patients with what the same hospitals paid for procuring the same medical items.

Not one of the 46 medicine brands we examined was charged within the limit of 10 per cent markup on their purchase price, which was fixed during the pandemic. For nearly half of the medicines, patients have been paying more than 150 per cent above the prices at which these had been obtained by the hospital. A paracetamol drip bought for about Rs 33 was being billed at Rs 408, over 12 times its actual cost. An antibiotic injection bought for about Rs 180 was being billed at Rs 950. The most common range of margins has been 200-400 per cent, meaning hospitals charge patients three to five times more their own procurement rates.