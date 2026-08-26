Last week in my OPD, two lives sat side by side. One was 42 — diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver — already carrying three medicines. The other was 89, from a quiet village near Ratnagiri. Clear eyes, unhurried gait, not a single tablet. She walked three kilometres every morning as naturally as she breathed. I asked her, almost without thinking, “What is your secret?” She smiled, touched the small tulsi plant carefully placed in her cloth bag, and answered in the soft certainty of those who have never doubted the old ways: “Doctor, humare yahan toh rishi-muni ne pehle hi likh diya tha. Jivat saradah shatam (may we live a hundred autumns).” In that single prayer, the entire science of longevity was already present.

We speak with wonder of Okinawa, Sardinia, and Ikaria. Yet across our own land, living Blue Zones — where people live long, healthy lives — have never disappeared: The high villages of Himachal, where barley, apricots, glacier water, and daily walking at altitude shape both body and mind; the coastal belts of Kerala, nourished by coconut, fish, and turmeric; the Jain communities of Gujarat, who still honour early dinners, weekly fasting, sattvik food, and the quiet strength of sangha. No gyms. No calorie apps. Only a way of life the Vedas and Ayurveda described, which never truly left us.