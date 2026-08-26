Opinion In Good Faith: May we live 100 autumns
Laboratories across the world search for the secret of a long and healthy life. India has kept it alive in its kitchens, temple courtyards, village paths, and in the quiet discipline of its grandmothers
Last week in my OPD, two lives sat side by side. One was 42 — diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver — already carrying three medicines. The other was 89, from a quiet village near Ratnagiri. Clear eyes, unhurried gait, not a single tablet. She walked three kilometres every morning as naturally as she breathed. I asked her, almost without thinking, “What is your secret?” She smiled, touched the small tulsi plant carefully placed in her cloth bag, and answered in the soft certainty of those who have never doubted the old ways: “Doctor, humare yahan toh rishi-muni ne pehle hi likh diya tha. Jivat saradah shatam (may we live a hundred autumns).” In that single prayer, the entire science of longevity was already present.
We speak with wonder of Okinawa, Sardinia, and Ikaria. Yet across our own land, living Blue Zones — where people live long, healthy lives — have never disappeared: The high villages of Himachal, where barley, apricots, glacier water, and daily walking at altitude shape both body and mind; the coastal belts of Kerala, nourished by coconut, fish, and turmeric; the Jain communities of Gujarat, who still honour early dinners, weekly fasting, sattvik food, and the quiet strength of sangha. No gyms. No calorie apps. Only a way of life the Vedas and Ayurveda described, which never truly left us.
Science now confirms these five pillars the rishis gave us. First, aahaara — food as sacred offering. Annam Brahma (food is Brahman). Eat what is fresh, seasonal, and sattvik. Millets, dal, a measured spoon of ghee, vegetables first, the evening meal completed before the night deepens. This rhythm lowers the very markers that shorten life today. Blue Zone truth remains unchanged: Mostly plants, little that is processed, eaten with awareness.
Second, vihara — movement as living. Shariramadyam khalu dharma sadhanam (the body is the first instrument of dharma). Walking, climbing, squatting, tending the earth. This is not “exercise,” but refusing the stillness that modern life mistakes for rest. Third, nidra — sleep as the body’s deepest medicine. Rise in Brahma Muhurta. Sleep with the turning of the Sun. Seven to eight hours of unbroken rest. When sleep is broken, insulin resists, blood pressure rises, and immunity weakens.
Fourth sanga — companionship as longevity. Sangachchhadhwam (walk together). Those who remain woven into family, neighbourhood, and seva live longer and with greater clarity. Fifth, sadhana — stillness as healing. Ten minutes of prayer, japa, or anulom-vilom. Breath that is regulated softens cortisol and cools the fires of chronic inflammation — the true accelerators of ageing.
In the clinic, I now write two prescriptions. One is of medicine — metformin, statins, insulin when the body requires them. The other is of life: Walk 10 minutes after every meal. Receive 15 minutes of morning sunlight. Honour protein and fibre at every plate; let sugar and maida recede. Keep the same hours of sleep and waking. Offer one deliberate act of gratitude or prayer each day. This is not a turning away from modern medicine. It is its necessary companion.
Laboratories across the world search for the secret of a long and healthy life. India has kept it alive in its kitchens, temple courtyards, village paths, and in the quiet discipline of its grandmothers. Longevity is not the mere addition of years to life. It is the addition of life to years. As the Rig Veda prayed, and as our elders still embody: Sarve bhavantu sukhinah. Sarve santu niramayah. May all be happy. May all be free from disease. This is the living meaning of Jivat saradah shatam.
The writer is a Mumbai-based endocrinologist