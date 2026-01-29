As lonely as a tree, someone recently remarked during a conversation. But is a tree — rooted, breathing, hosting entire worlds — lonely, I wondered. And if it is not lonely, then are we? Or, is loneliness a modern myth?

There are growing scientific theories and philosophical explorations on shared consciousness. The concept has existed in religions and indigenous cultures for centuries — the non-dualism of Advaita Vedanta, the interbeing and Sunyata of Buddhism, the Wahdat al-Wujud (Unity of Being) that is one of the core ideas of Sufism. I distrust anything that sounds too cosmic, too New Age, too eager to comfort. Shared consciousness? Universal fields binding all beings? I am tempted to roll my eyes and ask for peer-reviewed journals. But once in a while it does make sense. The recent debate on the Aravallis — on whether low hills are dispensable — made me question my scepticism.

The Aravallis around Udaipur have been an extension of who I am: The weekly family outing to their streams, the summers spent in their forests. The Aravallis are old. Old enough to know better than to expect gratitude. Older than the Himalayas, older than our arguments. The low hills with no interest in grandeur. That, perhaps, is their biggest mistake. Existence in the new world order must justify itself constantly. The bigger a building or statue, the greater the declaration of pride. The Aravallis stand apart from this attitude. They have been ecological shock absorbers for a civilisation riding without brakes. What makes the Aravallis especially tragic is that they were never asking for reverence. No temples on every peak. No pilgrimage circuits. Just the courtesy of being left alone.

We are told that development and ecology can coexist. To understand why this is such a fragile lie, take one single tree. It is a full-fledged republic. On its trunk, creepers climb with breathless ambition. They slowly tighten their grip, whispering sweet nothings about “mutual support”. In time, the tree can barely breathe. This is “strategic partnership”. Then there are parasites like fungi, insects and borers. They don’t even pretend affection. They hollow the tree from inside until it collapses during an unremarkable storm. Sometimes, like institutions. Sometimes, like you and me. A tree also shelters birds. These are your opinion-makers. They conduct dawn-to-dusk debates, and occasionally forget why they started shouting. Lower down, ants march in disciplined lines, carrying crumbs 10 times their size. Nobody interviews them. These are your workers. Delivery executives cycling through heat waves while we argue about nationalism in air-conditioned rooms.

So how many worlds exist in the Aravallis? Thousands? Millions? Each hillock hosting overlapping republics: Some noisy, some ancient, some newly arrived. Leopard corridors crossing human boundaries. Aquifers remembering rain from decades ago. Countless trees, rocks, streams, animals.

Loneliness, I think now, is a symptom of the disconnection we manufacture ourselves. What if we feel increasingly isolated because we are actively severing links with land, with non-human life, with memory? The Aravallis are custodians. And like all custodians, they are noticed only when something breaks. The tree was never lonely. We were. And in treating parts of our living world as dispensable, we are not asserting power, only announcing how profoundly alone we have chosen to be.

Tehsin is a Colombo-based author and environmentalist