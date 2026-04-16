By Rajesh Gopal

It is said that evolution rewards the fittest. By that measure, humanity should stand unrivalled — we can split the atom, map the genome, bend rivers, forests, and even the climate to our will. We speak of sustainability and draft treaties to protect the natural world. Yet, a troubling question lingers: Are we the first species to evolve ourselves into peril?

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In ecology, populations often follow a sigmoidal curve— a slow beginning, a rapid rise, and then a plateau. Food, space, disease, competition — nature reminds every species that growth cannot be infinite. Human civilisation, it seems, followed a similar arc. From the uncertainties of the medieval world, through the surge of the Industrial Revolution, into an age of medicine, technology, and expanding life expectancy, the curve rose steeply. We celebrated this ascent. For a while, it seemed the rules no longer applied to us. But curves have a way of asserting themselves. The plateau begins quietly — climate instability, resource depletion, biodiversity loss. And now, increasingly, conflict layered upon conflict. What appears to us as separate crises may be the flattening of a curve we refused to acknowledge. In natural systems, overshoot is often followed by correction. The unsettling possibility is this: Are we witnessing the early signs of that correction?

Unlike other species, we have the ability to read the curve before it completes itself. We can choose to stabilise before collapse. Evolution gave us the capacity to understand limits. Wisdom lies in respecting them. In the natural world, survival and self-preservation are fundamental. Humans, however, seem to have acquired a peculiar trait — the ability to act against long-term self-interest, even with full awareness of the consequences. We clear forests that regulate climate, pollute rivers that sustain agriculture, and extinguish species that anchor ecosystems. In war, we accelerate this destruction. Since the end of World War II, conflicts have left ecological footprints as deep as their human toll. During the Vietnam War, ecosystems collapsed, and toxic residues linger to this day. In Eastern Europe, war has damaged wetlands critical for migratory species. In South and Southeast Asia, conflict zones fragment some of the richest biodiversity corridors. When conflicts erupt, there is no accountability for ecological collapse.

There remains a possibility, though — fragile, but real. Nature, when given space, recovers. Forests regenerate. Wildlife returns. The question is whether humanity can do the same. “Fitness” now lies not in dominance, but in restraint. This would mean recognising ecological destruction — in war or peace — as unacceptable. The Anthropocene may be remembered as the age when humans became a planetary force. It may also be remembered as the moment we were forced to choose what kind of force we wished to be. A species that consumes until it collapses, or one that understands limits and learns to endure. Whether we continue to use our power blindly — or finally, wisely — will determine not just the fate of the planet, but our own. That, perhaps, is evolution’s final test.

The writer is secretary general, Global Tiger Forum