Truth and falsehood are not just opposing statements; they are rival ways of living together. Lies — especially when amplified by power or prestige — can circle the world before patient fact has laced its boots. We live in a “post-truth” age, where feelings often seem to weigh more than evidence and where every claim can be dismissed as “just your narrative”. Yet, ordinary life still depends on some shared sense that words ought to answer to reality. When that weakens, everything else begins to wobble.

What, then, do we mean by “truth”? Philosophers speak of correspondence (our words matching the world), coherence (our beliefs hanging together), and pragmatism (truth as what “works” in experience). In practice, we borrow from all three. A doctor, a judge, or a journalist needs statements that fit the facts, make sense within a wider picture, and continue to survive serious questioning. Truth-seeking is less a static possession than a disciplined habit: Gather evidence, listen to objections, revise when necessary, and still be willing to say, “On present evidence, this is what we should believe.” Plural perspectives do not mean anything goes. Different angles on reality can be partial without being arbitrary. Humility here is a virtue: The willingness to admit limits and learn from those who see what we have missed.