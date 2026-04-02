While driving on NH 24 or riding the Delhi Metro this week, one cannot overlook the newest addition to the capital’s spiritual skyline: A 108-foot tall bronze murti of the child-yogi form of Shri Swaminarayan (1781-1830). Consecrated last week by Mahant Swami Maharaj to mark Shri Swaminarayan’s 245th birth anniversary, it now towers over the Akshardham complex. Social media is flooded with visuals of the child-yogi, but his story still seems unparsed.

In an era when algorithms and rhetoric push us toward ideological extremes, we fail to appreciate nuanced meanings of religious symbols. By breaking free from our conditioning to perceive “saffron” markers, namely mandirs, murtis, and monks, purely through the lens of political identity and aesthetic appreciation, we may find lessons pertinent to our journey.

Advertisement

Shri Swaminarayan’s early story is one of movement. Born in Uttar Pradesh, he left home at age 11 to trek over 7,000 miles across the Subcontinent, from the Himalayas to Srirangam,Assam to Gujarat. This was a rigorous inquiry into everyday economic, social, and spiritual predicaments. He travelled in the fashion of a renunciant — wearing a waistcloth, carrying a manuscript with the essence of the Upanishads, eating when offered, resting where permitted, shunning comfort, serving with humility.

In Gujarat, he revived the tradition of building mandirs and practised and preached an inclusive form of Hinduism that sought to diminish the effects of caste and social hierarchy. He established the region’s first girls’ school and successfully countered practices like sati, dowry, and female infanticide.

On the morning of the consecration, I stood before the murti admiring the child-yogi’s smile. I wondered how his journey gained such prominence. Several responses came to mind: He believed in the divine and himself. He welcomed solitude. He accepted the arduous journey. He embraced people of diverse customs, languages, beliefs — and now, they embrace him. There, I sensed a warmth from the glow of the child-yogi’s tapas. Shri Swaminarayan’s articulation of Hinduism flourished on a foundation of bhakti (love), seva (selfless service), aham-shunyata (I-lessness), and atma-jnana (self-realisation).

Advertisement

Shri Swaminarayan was not alone in stimulating progressive societal and personal development through his spiritual doctrine. Shashi Tharoor’s recent book highlights the contributions of Sree Narayana Guru in Kerala. Diverse regional and spiritual expressions, though often disparaged as divisive weakness, are a pluralistic strength of the pan-Indian spiritual identity.

When looking at religious icons, we must ask ourselves: Of what do these stones truly sing? Under the hullabaloo of pride and identity, these stones sing of faith, courage, service, humility, and acceptance. They offer clarity in a chaotic world. For non-believers, they provide lessons in social history, pluralism, and personal growth. Whether for devotees, visitors, or commuters glancing out a train window, a message is there for the taking — if only we look beyond our digital and ideological screens.

Trivedi is a scholar of religion, media, and bhakti literature and music. His forthcoming book is on Shri Swaminarayan and his community