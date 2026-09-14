The success of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt has raised the question of whether Germany’s firewall against the far right (Brandmauer) is cracking. Emerging from the devastating impacts of war, the German polity was premised on democracy’s institutional capacity to defend itself. In 2015, amidst the Syrian refugee crisis, Angela Merkel’s “Wir schaffen das (we can do this)” reflected the confidence that Germany could handle social challenges without compromising its democratic principles. A decade later, the question has shifted from whether Germany can “do this” to what happens when the political consensus around “how to do it” begins to fracture.

The AfD secured 43.8 per cent of the votes and fell just three seats short of a majority. The Brandmauer and the mainstream parties’ refusal to enter governing coalitions with the AfD may prevent it from coming to power. However, its success raises a question: What happens when the institutions of democratic containment remain intact while the political constituency for the force being contained continues to expand?