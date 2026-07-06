According to data compiled by AQI.in, 97 Indian cities featured among the world’s top 100 hottest cities in May. Banda in Bundelkhand, Balangir in Odisha, Sasaram in Bihar and Varanasi in UP all hovered around 47 -48℃. A few weeks before , the Union Cabinet approved India’s revised Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, pledging to expand its carbon sink through forest and tree cover, increase non-fossil power capacity to 60 per cent, and reduce GDP emissions intensity by 47 per cent from 2005 levels by 2035. India has a strong record of meeting climate commitments. Yet the institutions dealing most directly with water stress, changing rainfall patterns and livelihood disruptions — gram panchayats — remain at the margins of climate planning.

Across rural India, climate change is reshaping everyday life. Farmers who once planned their sowing around fairly predictable monsoons now find themselves guessing when the rains will arrive and whether they will last long enough to sustain a crop. In many places, wells run dry before summer has ended and households are changing what they grow and eat. This is particularly consequential when set against rural-to-urban migration that is reshaping India’s demographic geography.