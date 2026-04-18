The EC also decided not to take any chances with regards to the law-and-order challenges during the campaign and voting process, especially on polling days.

What the Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, has done in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly elections is unprecedented. It was T N Seshan, CEC from 1990 to 1996, who transformed the EC and showed the people, and political parties in particular, that it was not just a paper tiger. Three decades later, the EC has once again flexed its muscles to prove that it can go to any lengths to ensure the honesty and integrity of the electoral process. The EC’s newfound vigour and assertiveness can be seen in its response to the criticism of a TMC delegation that met with it recently. “This time, the elections in West Bengal would surely be: Fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free, seizure-free, and booth- & source-jamming-free.”

Bengal had become notorious over the years for electoral malpractice, including booth-capturing, source-jamming, intimidation and the misuse of officialdom. Extreme levels of violence during and after elections, especially by the ruling party, impacted the integrity of the electoral process by creating a sense of fear and insecurity in voters’ minds. The level of violence unleashed by the TMC during and after the 2021 elections dismayed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which described it as the “law of the ruler” as against the “rule of law”.