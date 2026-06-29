When Israel and the US launched air strikes against Iran, the consequences extended far beyond the battlefield. The conflict disrupted global energy markets, unsettled supply chains, increased oil prices and raised transportation costs across the world. For India, which imports much of its energy, the risks were immediate and real. For Indian Muslims, the uncertainty was even more personal.

As drones, missiles and fighter jets filled skies across West Asia, many families preparing for Haj began asking anxious questions. Would possibly cancelled flights, a spike in travel costs and security concerns derail a pilgrimage many had waited a lifetime to undertake?

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Despite the uncertainty, the pilgrimage happened smoothly. In fact, our Haj Mission, for the first time, won two prestigious awards for coordination and communication in organising pilgrim services at the annual Khitamahu Misk ceremony in Saudi Arabia. More than 1,75,000 Indian Haj pilgrims were supported with coordinated flights, accommodation, healthcare, and emergency

services.

Critics question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent foreign visits, especially during global crises. They miss the reality that diplomacy in today’s world is not just about relations between states. It is about protecting citizens. Wars, energy shocks. fragile supply chains, climate disruptions, tech rivalries — a crisis anywhere can ripple everywhere. In this world, foreign policy is protection. When the next shock comes, India will be prepared.

PM Modi’s recent five-nation tour was not ceremonial but calculated. In the UAE, the focus was immediate and critical — energy. At a time of volatile oil markets, both sides moved to deepen cooperation. Talks included expanding India’s crude reserves and strengthening LNG and LPG ties. Larger reserves mean protection against supply shocks; diversified partnerships spell insulation from price spikes.

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In the Netherlands, the focus shifted to semiconductors, with recent chip shortages exposing the harsh truth that dependence is vulnerability. Partnerships with Dutch firms bring access to advanced manufacturing, logistics, and chip technology. Sweden and Norway added another layer. The focus: The future economy. Artificial intelligence. Clean energy. Advanced manufacturing. Innovation. Countries that lead in these sectors will shape the global order. Partnerships with Nordic nations give India access to cutting-edge ecosystems and accelerate its own transition.

Italy brought the focus back to connectivity and strategy. The elevation of ties to a Special Strategic Partnership signals intent. So does support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. The message is clear: Diversify routes, reduce chokepoints, strengthen autonomy. Taken together, the tour reportedly unlocked investment potential of nearly $40 billion. But the real value goes beyond numbers.

It lies in relationships, access and preparedness for the future. Countries with strong partnerships, diversified supply chains, and strategic reserves weather shocks better. Over the past decade, India has expanded its diplomatic reach not for prestige but protection.

The Haj this year is one example and the foreign visits another that speak to the same aim — put citizens first. Ensure they can travel safely, the economy stays stable and the country can withstand shocks. In an uncertain world, resilience is power. And increasingly, diplomacy is how you build it.

The writer is chairperson of the Delhi State Haj Committee and a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party