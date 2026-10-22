Also by Satish Karande

Maharashtra’s Chief Minister has compared the state’s current drought with the devastating drought of 1972. With nearly 70 per cent of kharif crops in jeopardy, rural distress is enormous. But the policy challenge has changed. In 1972, preventing starvation was paramount. Today, ample foodgrain stocks provide protection. The immediate priority is safeguarding rural incomes and employment; the longer-term task is reducing agriculture’s vulnerability to erratic rainfall.

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Annual rainfall totals no longer adequately capture this vulnerability. In seven of the past 10 years, Maharashtra received its average annual rainfall. Yet in five of those years, kharif and rabi cultivation suffered serious disruption. Delayed rains hindered sowing, dry spells reduced yields, and excessive rain damaged harvests. The agricultural calendar itself is becoming unreliable.

Can agriculture become relatively “season-independent”: Less constrained by fixed sowing windows and better able to use small quantities of water whenever available? Farmers’ choices suggest that greater flexibility can generate more income and employment from scarce water.

Economists call the priorities expressed through actual choices “revealed preference”. Farmers’ responses to scarcity of water offer similar insights for irrigation policy. Modest but dependable water supplies, combined with suitable varieties, can sometimes prove more valuable than larger volumes committed to rigid cropping patterns.

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The government declared drought in 265 talukas out of 358. A month before that declaration, farmers in Indapur village in Dharashiv district were certainly worried by the absence of rain, but they were not helpless. They had sown their kharif crops, but there was no sign of rain. Nobody could be sure how much soybean they would harvest — or whether they would harvest any at all. What kept them from despair was their onion crop. Their borewells held a little water, replenished by the rain that had fallen earlier. They were confident that even a single irrigation could help their onions earn a good income. Their soybean crop needed rain by July 15 to survive; for onions, however, rain arriving later could still be stored and used. A few years ago, most of the farmers in Indapur cultivated sugarcane. But declining water made farmers shift to short-duration vegetables. Scarcity of water, paradoxically, helped improve prosperity.

The economic significance becomes clearer when returns are assessed against water rather than land alone. In Shetfal village in Solapur district, Savita Lokare cultivated cluster beans on five gunthas, or one-eighth of an acre, earning a profit of Rs 30,000. Her limited borewell supply, approximately 72,000 litres, would have supported maize on only three gunthas, yielding an estimated income of Rs 5,000.

Employment benefits also matter. Vegetable cultivation is labour-intensive and creates work outside conventional cropping periods. In Shetfal and neighbouring villages, more than 100 acres remained under vegetables during summer. Assuming 50 person-days per acre, this represents approximately 5,000 person-days of employment. Workers and small sugarcane farmers from nearby water-rich villages travel to water-scarce Shetfal for jobs. Water abundance alone does not ensure employment: Cropping patterns shape how widely irrigation’s benefits are shared.

Irrigation policy should therefore look beyond expanding irrigated acreage. Making small, reliable quantities of water available to more farmers, particularly after the monsoon and during summer, deserves greater priority. The objective should encompass income and employment per drop, not merely output.

Interventions must reflect geography. Watershed development can improve groundwater recharge across much of Maharashtra. Where groundwater storage is constrained, including parts of the Sahyadri hills, farm ponds may play a larger role. Such investments should support water-efficient cropping while keeping groundwater extraction within sustainable limits.

Improved hybrid varieties by the private sector have expanded opportunities. Lokare’s returns depended partly on a high-yielding cluster bean variety. Adaptation, however, requires heat tolerance and suitable cultivation practices, not higher yields alone. Appropriate varieties and techniques have enabled traditionally cool-weather vegetables such as cabbage and capsicum to grow even around 42°C. Mulching and better water management further widened cropping choices.

For rainfed smallholders, these changes can mean cultivating their own land for more of the year rather than relying primarily on seasonal wage work. Their cultivation can also generate jobs for others.

Vegetables are no universal substitute for cereals or sugarcane. Market access and protection against severe price volatility remain essential. But policy response requires greater attention to crop flexibility, water productivity and employment, rather than rainfall totals or irrigation coverage alone.

Small farmers producing efficiently on tiny plots, without MSP protection even on paper, deserve a more central place in policy. Their choices show how limited water can sustain more secure and widely shared rural livelihoods.

Murugkar writes on economic issues; Karande is a consultant for the Sustainable Agriculture Project at MKCL