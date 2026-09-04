As we watched the student protesters at Jantar Mantar, one question that few asked but that needs to be raised is this: What kind of teachers inspire them, what kind of teaching will touch their lives, address their fears and doubts and yet celebrate their individuality? Let’s not forget that the students were protesting the leak of an exam where teachers were the ones who broke their trust, teachers who passed on the paper to parents who were willing to pay. Also, when you can learn from YouTube, ChatGPT, when there are algorithms that answer every query before a teacher can finish framing it, when Siri and Alexa decide what is right and wrong a hundred times a day, what should a good teacher do?

One easy response is to further police the student. Ban the AI tool, detect plagiarism, force a return to pen and paper, keep raising the exam bar, categorise students as winners and losers, celebrate the unicorn founder, forget about the majority of students who are unseen and unheard. That puts the burden in the wrong place. The real question is not only how a student should adapt to the transformative technology of AI, it is how a teacher empowers the student to do so. Can she walk into a classroom with her own mind and hold it? Can she be, once again, a Socratic teacher?