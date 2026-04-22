The hollowing out of US manufacturing and its impact on jobs were among the factors that led to the rise of Donald Trump and the era of tariff wars.

The US-ISRAELI attack on Iran caught New Delhi off guard. But to give the government its due, it reacted quickly, drawing up plans to deal with the coming shocks. The question now is: Could we have done better? The short answer is, yes, if we had been prepared for this contingency. It doesn’t take a genius to predict the consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on a hugely energy-dependent country like India. The purpose of this article is not to say, “I told you so,” but to describe how other countries have developed mechanisms to deal with possible catastrophes.

During the Cold War, the US’s “grand strategy ” was crafted to prevent the spread of communism. The arrival of Andrew Marshall at the US Department of Defence focused the government’s approach. The core of Marshall’s theory was that emerging scenarios must first be defined before crafting any strategy. Marshall’s staff, for instance, ignored Moscow’s bogus economic data and predicted that by 1990, the USSR’s GDP would be roughly 30 per cent of that of the US. Marshall was also perhaps the first to identify China’s economic resurgence and the threats it might pose. But no amount of institutional strength is a substitute for political wisdom. Washington concluded that the US-China relationship could be mutually beneficial. The US consumer market was opened to China, resulting in the blistering growth of its manufacturing. The hollowing out of US manufacturing and its impact on jobs were among the factors that led to the rise of Donald Trump and the era of tariff wars.