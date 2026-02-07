My mind is in a whirl. Not because I follow US President Donald Trump on social media. But because I have difficulty wrapping my head around the diverse and divergent signals emanating from the world around me. Davos 2026 has concluded. The theme of the forum was “a spirit of dialogue”. And yet, as 3,000 of the world’s academic, business and political elite reflected on this theme, the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was positioning itself to launch a missile attack against Iran, Russia and Ukraine were lobbing bombs against each other, Sudan was racked by genocidal civil conflict, India faced an increasingly fractious neighbourhood, and China held a live-fire missile test in the South China Sea around Taiwan. The forum will be remembered for the contrasting global visions outlined by Canadian PM Mark Carney and Trump. However, what will also be noted is that both were impelled by the reality of a fragmented world order and the primacy of national interest. Against such a backdrop and in an effort to clarify my thinking (and identify the forces, I believe, will influence our future), I share my interpretation of some of these signals.

Bilateral, multilateral, plurilateral, minilateral — these are four commonly used descriptors of the present world order. They presume concert amongst sovereign nations within a framework of accepted rules of engagement. This framework has now shattered. As such, “transactionalism” and “hierarchism” may be better descriptors. International relations will be transactional. It will be driven by national self-interest and not by ideology or principle. More pertinently, the level of interest in carrying out such transactions will be determined by a country’s position on the “power” pecking order based on national military, economic and technological capability. The strength of the gravitational pull of countries will be in direct correlation to their ranking. This is why the civil conflict in Sudan has attracted scant international attention, and Greenland received more attention in Davos than the global problems of climate change, poverty, pandemics and green energy — issues of planetary significance that transcend national borders.