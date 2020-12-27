‘I’m at Singhu, Tikri daily, in mask, sanitised car… I unwind to Kishore songs’

"I maintain social distancing inside my office. Whenever there are in-person meetings, seating arrangements are made keeping adequate distance. I ensure that my staff wear masks at all times. I also get my work space sanitised at regular intervals," says Sanjay Singh.

What precautions are you taking?

I try to follow all the basic guidelines, of washing my hands frequently, wearing a mask at all times and using a sanitiser whenever I am out or meeting someone. Besides, I don’t socialise and try to avoid gatherings as much as possible. The point is to have minimal contact. I also take vitamins regularly to boost my immunity.

Have you got yourself tested for Covid-19?

Not yet. Fortunately, I have had no symptoms so far.

What is your daily routine like?

I have been regularly exercising at home and practising yoga. Most of our meetings with seniors are held through video conferencing. But whenever there is a law-and-order situation and I have to go out in the field, I ensure that my mask is always on and a sanitiser handy for personal safety. Currently, as the farmers’ agitation is going on at the Singhu and Tikri borders which fall in my zone, I have to be on ground and monitor the day-to-day situation closely. I also have the additional charge of Special CP (Transport Zone). So, when flight and train operations resumed during the lockdown, I had to inspect airports and railway stations in Delhi to ensure all arrangements were in place. I did the same for Delhi Metro too.

What kind of mask do you use?

I buy the plain ones, not the ones with air filters, and have been using them since the beginning of the pandemic.

How do you stay safe at work?

I maintain social distancing inside my office. Whenever there are in-person meetings, seating arrangements are made keeping adequate distance. I ensure that my staff wear masks at all times. I also get my work space sanitised at regular intervals.

Do you take any specific precautions when you travel?

Every day, before I head out, I ensure my vehicle is cleaned and sanitised.

How much time do you spend in front of a screen?

It isn’t healthy and one must try and reduce their screen time. But because the world today is operating virtually, I have to constantly be on my computer and check my mobile phone. That would easily amount to more than six hours a day.

How do you keep your mind off the pandemic?

Daily monitoring of crime and maintaining law and order in my zone is usually enough to keep me occupied. In the limited free time, I listen to old songs, especially Kishore Kumar to relax and unwind.

What is the first thing you want to do in a Covid-free world?

I want to go on a vacation with my family. We have been in the house since the lockdown and have not gone out anywhere, except for work.

Interview by Mahender Singh Manral