When the education ministry issued directives to the IITs to implement reservation in the faculty positions, many IIT Directors came together to lambast such measures, claiming that academic merit would be diluted. On the other hand, students have continued alleging caste discrimination on campuses, which includes separate dining tables for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, prejudiced assessment patterns and everyday “casteplaining” (File Photo)

In 2017, a select group of higher education institutions was designated as “Institutions of Eminence” by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This recognition was supposed to make them eligible for more grants and autonomy compared to “ordinary” universities and colleges. The IITs of Delhi, Bombay, Kanpur, Madras, and Kharagpur, as well as the IIMs located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Calcutta, Kozhikode, and Lucknow, secured this coveted tag. Delhi University and Hyderabad Central University are also part of this elite group. The list is not exhaustive. The education ministry promised an additional grant of Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years to make these institutions achieve global rankings with innovative research.

On the other hand, the cases of students dying by suicide went up drastically on these campuses. Though the recent equity regulations by UGC, passed under judicial pressure, aren’t specifically targeted at IITs and IIMs, the students from the marginalised groups lead extremely vulnerable lives in these eminent institutions. The data collected through RTIs speaks of systemic exclusion right from the hiring stage itself. Out of 1,093 sanctioned positions in IIT-Delhi, 563 unreserved faculty positions have been filled, whereas only 45 OBCs, 17 SC and 7 ST positions have been filled. In IIT-Guwahati, out of 743 sanctioned positions, 404 unreserved, 23 OBCs, 22 SCs and 5 ST positions have been filled. At the level of professors, SC and ST positions are vacant at IIT-Kanpur. Many institutions, however, do not provide data on how many reserved faculty positions have been filled.