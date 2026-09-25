Some discussions on the death of Sahil Wakode, a student at IIT-Bombay, have linked it to the ongoing national conversation about student suicides, highlighting issues such as academic pressure, disciplinary processes, the teacher-student relationship and mental-health support on campus. Yet there is perhaps too little emphasis on what may turn out to be the key factor in this case: The allegations of caste-based harassment, which have led to the police invoking the SC/ST Act alongside the offence of abetment of suicide. The entire issue really hinges on one question: Was a crime committed? If not, this could be one more tragic episode in that broader conversation about suicides. But if so, the focus needs to shift to casteism at elite institutes. That discussion is already happening, with much acrimony, at several institutes and on social media.

If a crime was committed, who did it? Wakode’s father has made allegations not just against Suryanarayana Doolla, the professor involved in the incident in the exam hall, but also the institute’s director, Shireesh Kedare. And if a crime was committed, over what period of time did it take place? The parents have spoken of harassment that had been going on for around three months, not just the incident in the exam hall on the day of their son’s death.