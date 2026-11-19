By Ashutosh Gowariker

Today, as the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) gets underway in Goa, the official catalogue offers a glimpse of the remarkable diversity and scale of this year’s festival. With 267 pages, it is a guide to the cinematic experience that awaits you. The two pages of highlights right at the beginning offer a quick sense of what lies ahead.

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As we come together in Goa, allow me to share a few things I hope you will look forward to experiencing.

This year’s central theme is Stories Without Borders. Think about it: A film made thousands of miles away, in a language you may not understand, can still make you laugh, move you or leave you thinking long after the credits roll. You may know little about the country, culture or people on screen, yet find something familiar in their stories.

Cinema has always had the ability to bring distant worlds closer and make the unfamiliar feel less distant. When you watch a film in a language you do not speak and still find yourself connecting with its characters, their emotions and experiences, something remarkable happens. The distance between unfamiliar worlds begins to shrink. It reminds us that while our languages, cultures and experiences may differ, the emotions that make us human often speak a common language. That, to me, is the essence of Stories Without Borders.

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This year’s film selection offers several ways to experience this idea.

The first border is geographical. This year, IFFI brings together 159 international films from 86 countries. Spain takes centre stage as the Country of Honour, while Russia joins us as the Partner Country.

The next border is linguistic and cultural. There is so much to discover in Indian cinema beyond the languages and regions we are familiar with. The Indian Panorama this year features 76 films across 18 Indian languages, showcasing the country’s cinematic diversity, including films from Ladakh, Goa and other regions.

The third border is time. A film festival can easily focus on contemporary cinema, but great films do not have an expiry date. This year, we pay tribute to the great master Andrzej Wajda on his birth centenary. On the Indian side, we mark the birth centenaries of eight artists who have shaped our cinema: Actors Prem Nazir, Suryakant Mandhare, Raaj Kumar and Uttam Kumar; director Shakti Samanta; and music composers O P Nayyar and Ravi. Their work spans Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Malayalam cinema. Films being screened as part of these tributes include Sadhi Manase, Thulabharam, Waqt, Kashmir Ki Kali and Chowringhee.

We will also place a special focus on BRICS cinema, featuring 21 titles, and introduce two new segments: Animation and Films About Films.

Finally, there is the border between the festival and the city that hosts it. This year, screenings are taking place across 13 festival venues spread across Panaji, Porvorim, Margao and Ponda, bringing the festival closer to audiences across Goa.

These are some of the ways in which Stories Without Borders guides our programming this year.

But I also have a small request: Watch at least one film that you would not normally choose. Watch a film in a language you do not understand, from a country you have never visited, or by a filmmaker whose name you have never heard before. Let the subtitles do their work. You will discover that the boundaries between us are not as wide as we sometimes imagine.

On a personal note, much to my delight and pride, my all-time favourite, Lagaan, finds a coveted place in the Special Screening section of this edition as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. I have already begun counting the days until we can revisit that magical cinematic journey together.

But IFFI is not just about the films we watch. It is also about the future of cinema, the people who create it and the opportunities that help stories travel further. Several initiatives at this year’s festival are designed to nurture emerging talent, encourage creative collaboration and strengthen the filmmaking ecosystem. We can begin with Creative Minds of Tomorrow (CMOT), an initiative of MIB and NFDC. Imagine 100 young minds from across the country getting the opportunity to showcase their creative abilities across 13 different filmmaking crafts on an international platform like IFFI. That is precisely what CMOT makes possible.

Then there is WAVES Film Bazaar, formerly known as Film Bazaar. If you have ever wondered what happens when filmmakers, producers, investors and distributors from across the world come together, this is where you will find out. The Bazaar is a space where ideas find collaborators, film projects find potential partners and conversations open doors to new possibilities. From co-production opportunities and industry interactions to knowledge sessions, there is plenty to discover, whether you are taking your first steps in filmmaking or have spent years in the industry.

This year’s festival opens with Fatherland, directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Pawel Pawlikowski. Set in post-War Germany in 1949, the black-and-white film follows Nobel laureate German writer Thomas Mann and his daughter Erika as they travel across a divided Germany. Through their journey, the film explores not just a country coming to terms with its past, but also the relationship between a father and daughter navigating history, memory and their own sense of belonging.

The festival will conclude with We Are All Strangers, directed by Singaporean filmmaker Anthony Chen. I am certain that we, the IFFI-siasts, will be a little less like strangers to one another after celebrating the festival together.

Do not let the 57th IFFI pass you by, only to spend the next 365 days wishing you had been part of it. Make your plans, join us in Goa, and let us create some unforgettable memories together amidst the sun, sand and cinema.

See you at IFFI!

The writer, a filmmaker, is the festival director of the 57th International Film Festival of India