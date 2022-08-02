scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn’t about my religious sentiments

Vansha Jain writes: Paryushan Parv is about ridding ourselves of hatred, greed and the pull of the ego. Hurting the livelihoods of traders is about an exclusivist politics


August 2, 2022 6:40:27 pm
Is this solidarity with “Jain sentiments” worth the suffering of Muslim and Hindu meat traders? Are Jains just being appeased for a hidden motive? (File Photo/Representational)

Written by Vansha Jain

Meat, even today, is a bit of a taboo — a subject that makes people cringe — within Jain families. While most wince at its mention, there are also some among us who, surreptitiously of course, are known to tuck into the odd chicken tikka. As a child, I used to find this funny because at home we would all be back to eating food with no onion and garlic. My grandmother was a devout Jain and that was reflected in her lifestyle and food habits (she wouldn’t let me even kill mosquitoes). It is well-known that onion and garlic are not consumed in very traditional Jain families, while the injunction around potatoes is both less well-known and practised. Even my devout grandmother loved them and so did our extended family. Her beloved potato was in everything she made. It was only during Paryushan Parv that she would not touch them.

I bring up these dietary memories because today, the public conversation seems to be based on the belief that it is only meat that Jains refrain from consuming. And the ban on the sale of meat in Gurgaon during Paryushan Parv (August 24 to September 1) has only sharpened my doubts around actions taken to protect “religious sentiments”.

If my religious sentiments as a Jain were the sole reason behind the meat ban then, surely, onions, garlic, and potatoes would also be included? Or, in fact, any root vegetable? They are not, for obvious reasons. There would be havoc as the dietary and cultural life of multitudes and the livelihood of those involved in cultivating, transporting and selling these items would be deeply disrupted. But, fundamentally, isn’t the ban on any food – meat, in this case — equally absurd?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

This leads me to think that, perhaps, restrictions such as the one in Gurgaon have less to do with my sentiments and more to do with a larger political project. “Pure” and “impure” – think “pure veg restaurant” – have castiest and exclusionary notions attached to them (there is “caste” among Jains too). The ban seems more to do with who the powers-that-be think of as “meat eaters” than respecting those who do not.

Food for me has always been a personal choice. It is about nutrition, taste, pleasure and, yes, culture, and is as varied as all these factors. In a perfect world, there would be no “food shaming”. And now, it is being done in my name, as a Jain.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

Many of the people selling meat are Muslim. As the economy struggles back to its feet after the shock of the Covid pandemic, should they suffer another blow to their livelihoods? Is this solidarity with “Jain sentiments” worth the suffering of Muslim and Hindu meat traders? Are Jains just being appeased for a hidden motive? To be honest, most Jains in urban areas don’t not know this ban is being done in their name. Most of them do not think of meat or its products in their daily life — there are enough vegetables to preoccupy them. There is a lot of dietary diversity within Jain families. A small number follow all the restrictions.

Jains have been celebrating their festivals with great fervour without meat bans. Paryushan Parv’s main goal is to remove impurities from within, ridding ourselves of hatred, greed and the pull of the ego. Can we celebrate those values if there is intolerance using our religion as the excuse?

The writer studies political science at Delhi University

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 06:40:27 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
India 10-10 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
CWG Day 5 LIVE

India 10-10 vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Airport handguns seizure

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say

Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet

Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox
Explained

Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually give you monkeypox

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
Kerala monsoon fury

Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis
ICYMI

Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis

Premium
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Asia Cup & World T20

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement