How we can democratise sports governance

Much of the recent action in Indian sports has been in the courts instead of on the courts. The judicial push for reforms in various sporting bodies — football, hockey, table tennis and the Indian Olympic Association — has understandably received mixed reactions. There has been hope and optimism on one hand, and confusion, disruption, and a FIFA suspension on the other. The battle is not new and the judiciary is not the ideal arbiter of sports governance standards. But here we are and, frankly, if you leave the goal scoring to the goalkeepers you shouldn’t complain about the quality of their finish.

At the heart of the controversy are differing conceptions of what “democratic” decision-making in federations looks like, the challenge of overly entrenched interest groups in governance structures, and the belief that athletes must be given a powerful voice in sports administration. These issues converge on the questions of who should be members of sports federations and have the right to vote in and stand for elections in these bodies.

The autonomy of international and national sports federations is a vital pillar of the sports movement. This status enables sports bodies to act independently through their own democratic structures, free from governmental and external influence. Without this protection, their decision-making might be subjected to political and other considerations and this would make it challenging for them to give sporting interests the primacy that is essential.

That said, autonomy is not the antithesis of public accountability. The latter becomes vital when federations acting as monopolies and monopsonies are carrying out what are “public functions”. This has led to various national legal systems bringing regulations to enforce their notion of good governance. The Indian version is the National Sports Development Code, 2011, fondly known as the Sports Code.

The Sports Code assembles dozens of government notifications issued over a few decades, and interpreting its provisions is not a task for the fainthearted. Its contents have been recognised by courts as administrative directions that are binding on federations. It provides the minimum standards that a sports body must comply with to retain the sports ministry’s annual recognition. Such recognition enables it to continue to enjoy the privileges that come with this designation, including fielding national teams, using national symbols, and receiving government funding.

The most controversial aspect of the judicially driven proposal at the AIFF, also incorporated into the IOA judgment in a similar form, is the nomination of 36 “eminent” former players as members of the general body alongside the 36 representatives of the state football associations. In addition, the proposal was to have former athletes populate at least 25 per cent of the elected executive committee seats. These outcomes are not per se in violation of either the Sports Code or the Olympic Charter. However, the way in which these athletes are to be chosen (and in the case of the AIFF, the fact that they were identified according to criteria specified by the committee of administrators), and the sheer proportion of athletes that would populate the general bodies of these organisations lead to questions being asked, and not just from those enforcing the FIFA Statutes. Unless there is a change in course, scrutiny of the International Olympic Committee regarding compliance with the Olympic Charter is inevitable.

Placing a large number of athletes directly into the general bodies and boards of federations was an approach that the courts and their committees of administrators jumped on. With elections to be held, the underlying premise was that athletes were not adequately represented in the electoral colleges and that only such a radical reform would ensure representation of their voice. As the saying goes, if you aren’t at the table, you are probably on the menu. It is a different matter that these athletes have been alienated from administration since the days of their youth and have little experience in sports governance.

The Olympic Charter has a provision for the election of athlete representatives as members of the National Olympic Committee and their boards. This involves the creation of federation-recognised athlete membership bodies that include both active and recently-retired athletes with the right to vote their representatives into membership and federation posts. It sets a minimum of two athletes as members and one as an executive committee member of the National Olympic Committee (that is, the IOA) but has no upper limit for either.

Athletes might end up as effective sports administrators. There is an equal chance that they will not. Their eminence on the playing field does not increase the odds of them being in either bucket. While “correcting” the rot in Indian sports governance, “quick fix” solutions might further muddy the waters. Work is needed from the bottom of the pyramid — to reconstitute district and state bodies that feed into the national sports governance pyramid. The focus of reform efforts must be on training sports governors and administrators, both athletes and non-athletes. Every district, state and national sports body must have athlete commissions and athlete representation of such bodies embedded in decision-making in reasonable numbers. It is attractive to start with reforms at the top. However, as we have seen repeatedly, the quality at the top of the sports pyramid, be it of athletes or administrators, depends entirely on what emerges from the bottom. With the IOA judgment holding that the Sports Code provisions are applicable right down the sports pyramid, the wind is certainly blowing in this direction.

These sports cases have reached our constitutional courts after years of governance lapses at the federations. More than the imperfect solutions that the judges have come up with to reorder these bodies, the inaction of the international federations and the governmental bodies along the way should be cause for greater concern. When the institutional checks and balances of sports governance are not working, not even the most brilliant eminent-athlete-administrator can be expected to turn the tide

The writer is a lawyer based in Bengaluru