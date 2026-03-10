Uttar Pradesh’s success against Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) stand as a remarkable public health turnaround in recent times. Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s execution, the state moved from over 5,400 cases and 650 deaths in 2017 to a sharp decline in cases and zero fatalities in 2024.

For decades, encephalitis ravaged eastern UP. The disease struck children and young adults with sudden fever and altered sensorium, often leading to death within hours, while survivors suffered lifelong neurological and physical disabilities. By 2017, nearly 50,000 lives were lost to AES and JE. Poor water quality, malnutrition, unhygienic living conditions, and inadequate sanitation created fertile ground for transmission, while crippled health infrastructure compounded the crisis. This was not merely a medical tragedy but a reflection of sustained negligence and lack of political will by successive administrations. It was against this grim backdrop that the issue became central to the 2017 election campaign, when PM Modi pledged decisive action.