How Twitter democratised the Indian courtroom

As an advocate practising mainly in Mumbai, I keep myself abreast of the latest developments in courts across the nation as well as the Supreme Court of India. I do so not by referring to journals or reading newspapers, but by scrolling through threads on Twitter. As absurd as it sounds, this happens to be an extremely efficient way of following and tracking big-ticket litigation playing out in courts across the country.

Live tweeting has brought greater transparency to India’s courts. Every word that falls out of a judge’s mouth in the course of a hearing finds itself before a sizable audience in no time. This has helped the layperson understand how the courts function and how judges think. It has helped people understand the considerations that go into deciding a case. This was most evident when the Supreme Court was hearing the challenge to the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which granted reservations to the Economically Weaker Sections. Perhaps for the first time, India’s news-consuming population witnessed in real time how a constitutional court examines what has mainly been a political issue for the masses. Live tweeting didn’t just report on the hearings but also educated the readers about every aspect of the matter.

It has also shed light on the many issues that plague the judicial system and the judiciary. This is most evident from how often Indian judges come under fire for the sexist and misogynistic remarks or observations they make in court or in a judgment. There was a time when a judge of a superior court would utter something questionable or unacceptable and would get away with it — not anymore. However, this has, on occasion, also backfired. Bonafide questions from the bench, reported without the requisite context, are often used to target judges or the institution as a whole. This was exactly what happened during the hearings related to the Karnataka hijab ban, both before the Karnataka High Court as well as the Supreme Court of India. In both instances, questions asked by the judges about various legal and factual aspects were seen as an indicator of their personal views and were thus used to attack and troll them on social media. This is why, while the public and lawyers have been supportive of this new medium and style, most judges still look at it with apprehension.

Twitter has been to legal reporting what the Gutenberg machine was to printing. It has permanently changed how legal news is reported and consumed in India. Detailed and accurate legal reportage now reaches an unprecedentedly large audience, which craves a detailed account of what transpires in our mostly opaque judiciary. This is most evident from the rallying growth of legal news outlets such as Live Law and Bar & Bench, which practically operate as a duopoly in the space.

Thanks to Twitter, they have the “live” factor of broadcast journalism, effectively broadcasting the news by live-tweeting it as it happens. How Twitter has enabled legal news websites to open India’s court proceedings to the world is a historical phenomenon. One is confident that the same shall find a mention in journalism textbooks of the future.

Live tweeting court proceedings have turned litigation into a live sport. Gone are the days when people read long reports which focused on the conclusions of a case. Live tweeting offers people the opportunity to follow a case blow by blow without having to be physically present in court or being logged into a virtual court hearing — that is if the concerned court allowed virtual hearings in the first place. And even after the rise of virtual courts and live streaming, live tweeting has held a steady audience. This is for the same reason why score tickers remain popular even though most sporting events are broadcast live – it allows people to follow developments without disturbing their daily life.

None of this would have evolved naturally or can be replicated on another social media platform. Twitter, with its forced word limit, led to reporters tweeting concise arguments — the length of a tweet is around the same length as that of a sentence. Further, Twitter allows tweets to be added in a continuous thread. This allowed the reporters to swiftly tweet arguments without having to worry about arranging them in an organised manner or adding background or context. A reader could always scroll through the thread to obtain the context in which arguments were presented. These threads could also be embedded into news reports on the website and add value to the public record. Moreover, Twitter isn’t a charged service and comes with a user base filled with news junkies. It was but natural that live tweeting court proceedings was going to be a hit. Most importantly, Twitter allowed the audience to interact with the news and not just read it insofar as they could reply to the tweet threads and start conversations with other users online. None of the other social media platforms could have helped achieve this.

Even if Twitter fails and shuts shop under Elon Musk’s erratic leadership, as has been feared by the platform’s users, its impact on how legal news is reported in India will be seen for years to come. In the event of its demise, the vacuum it leaves could be filled by similar platforms, like Mastodon, or the thread format might be integrated into the web pages and mobile applications of popular legal outlets. The concept and idea are now inseparable from court reporting.

The writer is an advocate practising in Mumbai and New Delhi