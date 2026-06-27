Amid the raging debates about the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, I remember an interesting insight shared by my late father, Pranab Mukherjee, about PM Narendra Modi’s landslide victory in 2014. Baba was then the 13th President of India. Despite belonging to different political ideologies, they shared an excellent rapport that, perhaps, is the hallmark of a true democracy.

After the election results were out, Modiji came to meet Baba at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the course of the conversation, Baba asked him about his analysis of the election. He replied that after three decades, a political party had achieved an absolute majority. Baba, then, in his typical professorial style, asked, “what else?” When Modiji kept quiet, Baba pointed out that 2014 was unique in the history of Lok Sabha elections, as it featured a declared new face as the prime ministerial candidate.

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The massive mandate of the people given to the BJP was not merely for his party, but it was a direct mandate for Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Unlike other elections, where the PM face is either assumed but not officially declared, or it is chosen by the newly elected MPs as per convention, or decided by coalition arithmetic, the process is done after the election.

Modi’s predecessor, Dr Manmohan Singh, who was never a mass leader, was chosen by the then Congress president, Sonia Gandhi. Two of India’s prime ministers, P V Narasimha Rao and Deve Gowda, were not even Members of Parliament when they became PM. Simply put, it was senior politicians choosing the Prime Minister. 2014 was a tectonic shift in the election dynamics of Indian politics, where the people of the country unequivocally chose Modi as their Prime Minister, almost in “presidential election” fashion.

It is also noteworthy that, prior to 2014, Modi was new to “national” politics. He had built his aura and made his mark during his long tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, but 2014 was his first Lok Sabha election. It is unprecedented that a first-time MP entered the Parliament House as the Prime Minister of India. His emotional act of doing pranam on the steps of the (old) Parliament building was an understandably emotional gesture that touched the hearts of millions of Indians.

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Winning an election is never mono-causal and is a complicated process involving multiple factors. The BJP’s robust grassroot organisation, strategy of continuous outreach to different caste and community groups, quick recognition of mistakes and willingness to do immediate course corrections are some of the key indicators that made it an election-winning juggernaut — and currently, it seems unstoppable.

However, there is no denying the fact that the face of Modi is perhaps the strongest trump card that the BJP has. In him, people see a strong leader who rose from the ranks through sheer merit and hard work, without any trappings of the dynastic entitlements of Congress and the iron grip of family-ruled regional parties.

In a way, Modi has become synonymous with the BJP. Let me share some interactions with my friends from West Bengal regarding the recently-concluded assembly election. While my own relatives are still die-hard Congress supporters and had contributed to the meagre 2.9 per cent vote share of Congress in the state, most of my friends and acquaintances voted for the BJP. Before the election, I would ask them which party they would vote for. Mostly, the answer would be that they would vote for “Modi”. I reminded them that it’s an assembly election and Modi is not a contestant. The reply would always be, “oi ek-i byapar (it’s the same thing)”.

Modi is not only the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India, he is, perhaps, one of the strongest ones the country has seen since Independence. He has been able to provide a strong and stable government without falling prey to the vagaries (often blackmailing tactics) of a coalition government that is dependent on alliances for its survival.

One may disagree with many of his policies or style of functioning, which is perfectly fine in a democracy, but one cannot simply deny his charisma, or his connection to the Indian electorate as an inspiration for an aspirational India. It was reflected in 2019, and again in 2024. You may love or hate Modi, but you simply cannot ignore “Brand Modi”. With great power comes greater responsibility. As an ordinary citizen, I pray that he does full justice to the massive mandate given to him directly by the people and takes our nation to even greater heights.

The writer is a columnist and author of the book Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers.

She currently runs Pranab Mukherjee Legacy Foundation