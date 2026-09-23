A widespread concern for farmers in India is that they get only a fraction of the rupee that a consumer spends on food. But so far there has been virtually no systematic effort to measure the share of a rupee a consumer spends on all food that accrues to the farmer. Using the supply-use tables that map linkages and transactions between the different sectors in the economy, we use a technique called the “Food Dollar series” to trace how much of a rupee spent on food by consumers goes to the farm for the period 2011-12 to 2023-24. We estimate this for both food consumed at home and away from home.

When a consumer spends a rupee on food at home, as much as 57.8 per cent accrued to the farm in 2023-24 and just 8.4 per cent of food expenditures away from home. Three issues are worth highlighting. First, this difference between the farm share for food consumed at and away from home is expected. Food consumed away from home passes through longer chains, with restaurant preparation, service and associated trade absorbing value that would otherwise reach the farm. Second, the farm share for India is markedly higher than comparable estimates for most countries. Estimates for 61 countries over 2005-15 suggest that farms receive about 27 per cent of at-home food expenditure. Farm share of the amount spent on food away from home, too, is higher for India; for the United States of America, for example, it is just 4 per cent. Third, our estimates suggest that while farm share for food at-home expenditure has been increasing in recent years (from 51.8 per cent in 2011-12), that on food away from home has been declining, from about 10 per cent in the 2010s.