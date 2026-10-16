By Sneha Bhagat and Radhika Gupta

By concluding a rapid succession of free trade agreements across Europe, the Gulf, and the Indo-Pacific, India has signalled that its economic statecraft is being redesigned to secure the supply chains, capital, and frontier technologies required for Industry 4.0. Now, in the final months of 2026, this strategic restructuring has entered its decisive North American leg.

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Currently, India is hosting Canada’s largest trade delegation in over three decades, a nearly 300-member mission advancing negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at concluding by year-end and more than doubling bilateral trade to C$70 billion (US$50 billion) by 2030. Simultaneously, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives in India today. The twin diplomatic tracks offer New Delhi a chance to move from compartmentalised dealings with Ottawa and Washington towards a mutually reinforcing footprint across North America.

Moving beyond the traditional reliance on the trade of raw commodities, the India-Canada bilateral agenda is pivoting towards science, technology, and innovation. What was once a relationship dominated by one-way migration is being reimagined around talent mobility and joint research through the new Joint Talent and Innovation Strategy. Similarly, capital flows are evolving from passive, one-way portfolio allocations by Canadian pension funds into active co-investment platforms, industrial joint ventures in data centres and clean energy, and R&D partnerships like the India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence. Anchor pillars in energy and food security, highlighted by the $2.6 billion Cameco civil nuclear uranium agreement, critical minerals value-chain integration, and advanced potash technologies, are providing a durable commercial foundation. This federal momentum has been insulated and accelerated by vibrant sub-national diplomacy, led by provincial missions from Saskatchewan, Ontario, and British Columbia.

This revamp with Ottawa has the potential to reinforce, and be reinforced by, the deep structural foundation of India-US relations. While Washington’s weaponisation of tariffs and talent mobility reflects a structural shift towards an increasingly transactional America, two decades of deep institutionalisation in defence, intelligence, and frontier technologies ensure that the strategic logic of India-US alignment remains intact. Their alignment in the Indo-Pacific, anchored by the imperative to balance China and de-risk strategic supply chains, provides an enduring ballast.

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As Ottawa and New Delhi look beyond CEPA towards defence, maritime domain awareness, and security cooperation, they do not have to build in a vacuum. They can leverage the existing Indo-Pacific and technology-sharing architecture already operating between India and the US, as well as the deeply integrated US-Canada continental defence and industrial ecosystem. Deeper engagement with Ottawa effectively plugs India into the wider North American economic and security matrix.

For Canada, which has been hit hardest by Washington’s tariff regime and recently saw its own US trade negotiations stall at the eleventh hour, the Indian partnership offers vital strategic diversification. Both countries are reinforcing this resilience by bringing each other into key minilateral platforms, from the Global Biofuels Alliance and the International Solar Alliance to the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan. Pragmatism dictates that even if Ottawa achieves its goal of doubling non-US trade over the next decade, the Canadian economy will remain overwhelmingly oriented towards the US. As and when Washington and Ottawa reach a new North American equilibrium, an India that is institutionally embedded with both partners will stand to accrue strategic and commercial dividends.

By locking in technology, talent, and resource corridors with Ottawa while bargaining pragmatically with Washington, India can turn North American turbulence into enduring geoeconomic advantage.

Bhagat is assistant professor at the Centre for the Study of the Americas, School of International Studies, JNU. Gupta is a research scholar at the Centre for the Study of the Americas, School of International Studies, JNU