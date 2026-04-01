With the deadline of March 31 met, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was exuberant in declaring in the Lok Sabha on March 30 that “Naxalism has been more or less wiped out from Bastar” and with that, from the country, too. He reminded the House that when he visited Chhattisgarh in August 2024, he had announced that Naxalism would be wiped out from the country once and for all by March 31, 2026. The decision was unique in its own way — though insurgencies were crushed and normalcy restored in the northeastern states of Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Nagaland, as well as in Punjab, no deadlines were ever set by a home minister. But this caused the security forces to ramp up their efforts, especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) — designated as the primary internal security force of the country by a Group of Ministers in 2001 — as well as the police forces of the Maoist-affected states and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), comprising the Border Security Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Meeting the deadline was made possible not only by acceding to the logistical and infrastructural demands of the security forces to counter the Maoists but also by focusing simultaneously on the development of the region.